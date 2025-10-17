Residents Reminded to Properly Bag Garbage and Drain Waterlogged Bins

The San Pedro Town Council’s garbage collection crew continues to face challenges on rainy days, as many trash bins are filled with stormwater, and household garbage is often left unbagged. This ongoing issue, exacerbated during the rainy season, hampers waste collection efficiency and poses health and safety risks for sanitation workers on the island.

Heavy rainstorms frequently fill garbage receptacles with water, making them heavier and more challenging to handle. In addition, many residents fail to properly bag household waste, resulting in loose trash that scatters and creates unsanitary conditions. These problems slow down the nighttime collection process and place additional strain on crews working to keep San Pedro clean.

Beyond the logistical difficulties, standing water inside garbage drums creates public health concerns. Stagnant water serves as a breeding ground for mosquitoes, increasing the risk of vector-borne diseases such as Dengue and Zika. The accumulation of decomposing waste in flooded bins also produces foul odors and attracts pests, posing risks to residents and workers alike.

In response, the Town Council has reiterated existing garbage disposal regulations to help address these issues. Households must provide designated, properly maintained receptacles on their property and place bins by the street only on scheduled pickup nights. The number and size of bins must be adequate for all residents in multi-unit properties. Furthermore, residents are required to separate green waste and bulky domestic items from household garbage and dispose of these types separately at the transfer station. Pet-related garbage disturbances must also be promptly re-bagged to prevent scattering.

Mr. Alex Eck, Operations Manager for the San Pedro Town Council, emphasized the importance of community cooperation. “Our night crew’s work becomes dangerous and inefficient when bins are waterlogged or garbage is not properly bagged. We urge the community to dispose of its garbage properly. Some rules and regulations need to be followed. Together, we can keep La Isla Bonita clean and safe for everyone.” Eck also commended his sanitation workers, saying, “Our MVP sanitation workers are out there working rain or shine—the job is getting done.”

The Town Council urges all residents to comply with garbage regulations and remain mindful during the rainy season. Proper waste handling, especially keeping bins dry and garbage bagged, will help prevent delays, protect public health, and ensure a cleaner, safer environment for the community.