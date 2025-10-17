Work Advances on Marina Drive to Improve Road Conditions

Paving work is now in full swing along Marina Drive in San Pedro Town as part of the San Pedro Town Council’s ongoing efforts to improve key roadways across the island. The long-awaited upgrade aims to provide a smoother, safer surface for motorists while enhancing drainage and access for residents and businesses in the area.

According to the Town Council, the Marina Drive project follows the recent completion of the connecting street between Coconut Drive and Seagrape Drive near Caye International Bank. With the new section finished in early October, crews and equipment have now shifted their focus to Marina Drive, where steady progress is being made despite weather challenges.

Daytime traffic along the road has been reduced to a single lane, and strict parking restrictions are in place to protect the construction zone and ensure the safety of workers. At night, the road is closed to prevent vehicles from damaging freshly paved sections or displacing traffic signage. Drivers are being asked to follow posted signs and avoid the area whenever possible until work is completed.

Operations Manager Alex Eck of the San Pedro Town Council stressed the importance of community cooperation. “We urge all road users to adhere strictly to the safety guidelines, especially on Marina Drive. Protecting the fresh pavement and signage ensures the longevity of our work and the safety of our crews. This project represents a key step in enhancing San Pedro’s infrastructure for residents and visitors,” he said.

The Marina Drive paving is part of a larger municipal initiative to modernize and maintain the island’s main street. Once completed, the improved roadway is expected to reduce vehicle wear and tear, ease traffic flow, and provide a more reliable route connecting the southern and central areas of town.

Residents and motorists are encouraged to stay alert to traffic advisories and cooperate with on-site workers as paving continues in the coming weeks.