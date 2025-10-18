Rescued Crocodile ‘Phineas’ Becomes ACES Sanctuary Star

Phineas, a 13-foot, nearly 500-pound American crocodile, has become one of the most recognizable residents of the ACES Wildlife Rescue Sanctuary in San Pedro, Belize. Found in a precarious situation on a local balcony after twice being captured and relocated, Phineas was transferred to the sanctuary for his safety and that of the community. His story highlights the challenges of managing large crocodiles that inhabit areas near human settlements.

Despite their intimidating size, crocodiles like Phineas possess an unusual ability: they can climb. While smaller crocs have been observed scaling trees and fences, Phineas, because of his weight, cannot climb vertically. Instead, he has learned to navigate stairs, earning him the title of “the crocodile stair climber.” His most recent relocation became necessary after he was found on a balcony attempting to seize a dog, sparking public concern following reports of aggressive behavior likely linked to past abuse and frequent encounters with humans.

Phineas’s troubled history began in southern Belize, where he was discovered severely emaciated, his mouth bound shut with red wire and a deep gash across his neck from what appeared to be an attempted beheading. “Phineas was found severely emaciated, dying, with his mouth taped shut with red wire wrapped around it, and a large gash in his neck where it appeared someone tried to sever his head,” explained a sanctuary spokesperson. After months of veterinary treatment, including cleaning and suturing his wounds and force-feeding to restore his strength, Phineas made a remarkable five-month recovery before being released back into the wild.

Unfortunately, his boldness and growing aggression led to repeated conflicts with humans, prompting multiple captures and relocations. “Phineas was captured, relocated, and released due to threats from people who wanted to kill him. His abuse made him more aggressive toward humans,” the spokesperson added. The final incident, when he climbed a flight of stairs in an attempt to take a dog from a deck, confirmed that he could no longer be safely released. Today, he has found a permanent home and celebrity status at ACES.

Now thriving on a dog-free diet, Phineas enjoys basking beside his private lagoon at the sanctuary and is a highlight for visitors. His powerful presence and unique story remind the public of the importance of protecting Belize’s apex predators while respecting the boundaries between wildlife and human spaces.

