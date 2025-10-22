Belize Launches Country Brand Project to Strengthen Global Identity

Belize’s Country Brand Project, a major national initiative, is set to launch by early 2026 to enhance the country’s global recognition, trust, and competitiveness. Spearheaded by the Belize Trade and Investment Development Service (BELTRAIDE) and supported by funding from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), the project aims to establish a unified, modern, and authentic brand that represents Belize’s distinct identity on the global stage.

The brand development process includes public engagement through an online survey available on BELTRAIDE’s social media platforms, encouraging Belizeans to share their views on what makes the country unique.

According to Nikki Augustine, Marketing and Communications Manager at BELTRAIDE, the initiative goes beyond a slogan or logo. “The country brand represents a recognizable image that distinguishes Belize internationally,” she explained, noting that it will encompass values and imagery that reflect Belize’s authenticity and diversity, like the global recognition achieved by countries such as Jamaica.

The project involves analysing both local and international perceptions through surveys, focus groups, and stakeholder consultations. A comprehensive brand strategy is expected to be finalized by the end of 2025, followed by its rollout in 2026.

The initiative aligns with Belize’s Business Climate Action Plan, which focuses on improving economic diplomacy and positioning the country competitively within the region. Belize aims to highlight its strengths in areas such as sustainability, cultural heritage, and biodiversity while differentiating itself from regional peers like Costa Rica, Barbados, Jamaica, and Panama.

Public participation is strongly encouraged. Officials emphasize that citizen input will play a key role in shaping a national identity that truly reflects Belize’s people and values.

The new country brand is expected to unify Belize’s international image, support tourism and investment growth, and contribute to sustainable economic development.

Tourism stakeholders have welcomed the initiative, noting that a strong and cohesive country brand will directly benefit Belize’s tourism product, which remains one of the nation’s main economic pillars. A more apparent national identity can help position Belize more competitively in the global travel market, attract higher-value visitors, and strengthen recognition of its sustainable, cultural, and adventure experiences. With tourism contributing nearly half of Belize’s GDP and providing thousands of local jobs, the new brand is expected to help unify marketing efforts across government and private sectors, ensuring Belize continues to stand out as an authentic and world-class destination.