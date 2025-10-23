Charity Run Raises Funds for Hope Haven

At 6:30AM on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 40 registered runners and walkers gathered in front of the Grand Caribe Resort just north of San Pedro to take part in a 5K Charity Walk/Run. Hosted by Belize Water Services (BWS) and the Caribbean Water and Wastewater Association (CWWA), the community event was held in partnership with Hope Haven Belize Children’s Home and Empowerment Center. The US$25 visitor registration fee or the $25BZ local registration fee per participant directly benefited the charity.

Participants braved a rainy morning as they followed the 5K route from the Grand Caribe Resort to the San Pedro bridge and back. The event was not a competition; instead, participants joined with the shared goal of supporting Hope Haven Belize’s mission to care for vulnerable children. The San Pedro Town Council supported the event by supplying water to participants, while Casa Pan Dulce Bakery generously donated homemade donuts for post-walk refreshments.

The charity run followed weeks of preparation and coordination by BWS and CWWA, who aimed to create an uplifting activity that would raise vital funds through community participation. Hope Haven Belize is a nonprofit organization that provides full-time care for 11 girls in its home, relying heavily on donations and community support to continue offering a safe, nurturing environment.

A Hope Haven representative expressed heartfelt gratitude to everyone involved: “We are incredibly grateful to Belize Water Services, CWWA, our runners, volunteers, and all who helped make today possible. Your generosity is vital in helping us continue to provide care and support for the girls who call Hope Haven home.”

The funds raised from the event will help Hope Haven Belize maintain its facilities and programs, fostering continued growth and support for its residents.