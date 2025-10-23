Efforts continue to remove derelict vehicles and debris

The San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) is intensifying its efforts to address the growing issue of derelict vehicles across the town, a problem that hinders public spaces and infrastructure maintenance. SPTC is urging those responsible to clear abandoned vehicles that obstruct roadworks and public areas, reflecting the council’s commitment to improving the town’s environment and safety.

The council’s current roadwork projects, including upgrades in the DFC area and other neighborhoods, have often been delayed by obstructions from derelict cars, boats, carts, and construction debris. Residents are being issued notices to remove these items within five days to avoid further disruption. Operations Manager at the San Pedro Town Council, Alex Eck, explained, “What we encountered are vehicles on the streets where we are working, and we must call for assistance from the Traffic Department. The vehicles parked sometimes are not good and cause us more trouble to work with. Sometimes they have boats on the side of the road as well.”

These obstacles complicate efforts to improve drainage and road quality, highlighting the pressing need for sustained clearing and enforcement. Vehicle permits are crucial in this context, as they ensure that vehicles on the roads and in public spaces are accounted for and comply with the law.

In addition to the cleanup campaign, the San Pedro Town Council is reminding residents that all holders of a Motor Vehicle Permit must strictly adhere to the permit regulations. Abandoned vehicles will receive a fine and incur the cost of removal. Owners are reminded that vehicles must be taken off the island when replaced, as failure to do so constitutes a violation of the Motor Vehicle Permit and may jeopardize renewal or replacement applications. The Council further cautions that previous owners and dealers should not sell a vehicle to anyone without a permit, as doing so may affect their own permit status. The sale or transfer must be completed under the new owner’s name before the previous owner applies for a replacement permit.

All motor vehicles on the island are required to have a Permit for the Importation of a Vehicle, which must be obtained before purchasing or importing a vehicle to Ambergris Caye. The Ambergris Caye Traffic Control Committee (ACTCC), an independent body appointed by the Ministry of Transport, reviews all permit applications. The committee meets monthly to assess submissions, considering factors such as the applicant’s resident status, employment or business ownership, vehicle type, and designated parking space. Once a permit is approved, the applicant may proceed to purchase the approved vehicle and register it at the San Pedro Town Council to obtain the necessary license to operate.

SPTC plans to strengthen permit enforcement and community compliance to maintain clear, safe roadways and public spaces. These actions are expected to improve infrastructure project timelines, enhance public safety, and promote a more orderly and attractive environment for San Pedro’s growing population and tourism sector.