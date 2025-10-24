San Pedro Lions Club Welcomes New Members and Installs First-Ever Cubs Club

On October 21st, the San Pedro Lions Club made history by installing its first-ever Cub Club, featuring nine young members. A special ceremony was held at the Lions Den on Barrier Reef Drive, where the San Pedro Lions Cubs were officially introduced as part of the Lions family. The event also included the installation of four new members into the San Pedro Lions Club.

The ceremony began shortly after 7PM, with members of the head table taking their seats, including President Lion Rosalyn Tzib, Membership Chairperson Lion Nigel Belisle, Service Chairperson Lion Ana Ico, and Member Lion Marina Kay. Lion Kay opened the program with an invocation, followed by remarks from First Vice President Lion Yvette Martin.

Martin shared that the evening marked more than just a historic occasion. “It represents growth, commitment, and the involvement of our Lions members,” she said. “This evening marks a milestone we have long hoped for. We are stepping into a tradition of service that spans generations, and tonight you become part of something bigger than yourselves, a global network of young people committed to positive change.” She also acknowledged the four new Lions members who answered the call to make a difference.

Following her remarks, the four new Lions members were officially installed: Gertrudis “Tula” Ayuso, Pamela Manzano, Alba White, and Maria Salazar.

Next, the Lions Cubs Club members were presented with their jackets and pins before being officially inducted. The new San Pedro Lions Cubs Club members are Miah Skye Pascacio, Zendaya Alexandra Donis, Brayden Liam Martin, Brisa Catelaya Graniel, Eunice Abigail Mancia, Kaitlyn Maleyka Flota, Zyler Jose Mauricio, Wildon Isias Catzim Jr., and Mikeyla Angelique White.

President Lion Tzib expressed her pride in the launch of the Cubs Club, an initiative achieved under her leadership. “I want to congratulate all of you for choosing to be part of this global movement of service and compassion. You are now part of an organization that has touched millions of lives, empowered countless communities, and made the world a better place,” she said. “Joining this organization is also about the commitment to become a beacon of hope, to serve others selflessly, and to stand as leaders in your community.”

Speaking directly to the Cubs Club members, President Tzib encouraged them to embrace their journey. “This is a time of new beginnings, a moment to celebrate,” she said. “You are the next generation of leaders, and we look forward to the incredible impact your young hearts and minds will have on our community. You have chosen to lead with kindness, to make the change you wish to see in the world, and to make a difference, no matter how big or small.”

President Tzib also thanked the new members for joining and expressed gratitude to the parents and guardians who supported their children’s involvement in the new Cubs Club.

Lion Baldemar Graniel, a founding member of the San Pedro Lions Club, also shared words of encouragement. “Your service will help us continue meeting needs in our community and around the world,” he said. “We made history today with the Cubs Club. For 50 years, we have served our community with dedication. As the club continues to grow, our new members will stand as pillars of this organization, carrying forward our legacy of service.”

The San Pedro Lions Club will celebrate its 50th anniversary on October 25th, marking half a century of community service on the island. The ceremony concluded with past president Lion Nesher Acosta delivering the Vote of Thanks, after which guests enjoyed food and refreshments.