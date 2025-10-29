Saga Humane Society Hosts Annual Halloween Spooktacular Fundraiser

The Saga Humane Society hosted its annual Halloween Spooktacular fundraiser on October 26, 2025, at Caribbean Villas in San Pedro, Ambergris Caye. The lively event brought together residents, visitors, and their pets for an afternoon of fun, creativity, and community spirit, all in support of animal welfare on the island.

The Halloween Spooktacular has become one of San Pedro’s most anticipated community events and a key fundraiser for Saga. This year’s celebration featured a pet costume contest, raffles, and a silent auction.

Four judges deliberated over the colorful costume contestants, and the first-place award for Best Theme Costume went to Tula for her “Pup Corn” costume. The Kids & Pups category winner went to Adelina and her “Paw Patrol”, Funniest was awarded to Beth and her “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” duo, and Ben with Bella in her crocheted “bikini” took the Most Glamorous title. Overall favorite went to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, while Judges’ Choice was awarded to Pup Corn. The second and third-place winners in each category also received awards. Local businesses generously donated prizes, including restaurant vouchers, resort stays, and island tours, helping raise funds for Saga’s essential programs.

Proceeds from the event directly support Saga’s Spay/Neuter Initiative Program (SNIP), which offers free or low-cost sterilization services to manage the island’s stray animal population humanely. Funds also go toward food, shelter, and medical care for rescued animals, as well as educational outreach promoting responsible pet ownership and compassion for animals.

Founded in 1999, the Saga Humane Society was created to address the growing number of stray and neglected animals on Ambergris Caye. Named after Saga, a local dog whose story inspired its founding, the organization has grown into the island’s leading nonprofit for animal care. It operates a small shelter and clinic in San Pedro, providing veterinary services, adoption programs, and community education.

Event organizer and founding member Eileen Jamison expressed gratitude for the strong turnout and local support. “Events like this allow us to continue providing vital services year-round,” she emotionally expressed. “They not only raise funds but also bring the community together in support of a shared cause.”

Over the years, the Halloween Spooktacular has evolved into more than just a fundraiser; it’s a celebration of community and compassion. Residents, expatriates, and visitors participate enthusiastically each year, while local businesses consistently step up as sponsors and donors.

Through events like the 2025 Halloween Spooktacular, the Saga Humane Society continues to make a lasting impact on animal welfare across Ambergris Caye. The event’s success reaffirmed Saga’s vital role in the community and its unwavering commitment to protecting and improving the lives of animals on the island.