Council Works to Improve Flooded Roads Across the Island

The San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) continues its series of road improvement projects across key areas of Ambergris Caye, with grading and material spreading taking place on Wednesday, October 29th, north of the island. Additional work is ongoing in residential neighborhoods, including DFC, Escalante, San Pedrito, Back-a-Town, and along sections of the southern road.

For weeks, residents have taken to social media to highlight and criticize the deplorable flooding and deteriorating road conditions across San Pedro. Flooded streets are not a new problem for the island, but many say the situation has worsened in recent years, with poor drainage and increased traffic compounding the issue. In response to mounting public frustration, the Town Council has accelerated its repair efforts to restore accessibility and ease transportation challenges.

The current roadwork aims to reduce flooding and surface damage that have disrupted daily commutes for residents and visitors alike. The Council has also assisted eight families by improving two heavily flooded access roads, ensuring vehicles can safely reach their homes. Material spreading and grading are underway near the police booth north of the island and behind the barracks by the stadium, addressing key areas where road conditions have significantly declined.

According to Alex Eck, Operations Manager at the San Pedro Town Council, crews are prioritizing major routes and the neighborhoods most affected by recent rainfall. “Grading is currently underway on the north road from Blue Dolphins to the junction of Secret Beach, continuing through Mata Grande and Matachica, Portofino Road, Costa Blue, up to the police booth near Xtan Ha. We will then assist with paving the southern section as well,” Eck explained.

These latest works are part of the Council’s ongoing infrastructure improvement program and focus on strengthening road connectivity to support transportation, tourism, and community life. The SPTC has also expanded its focus to residential zones that frequently experience flooding and drainage issues during the rainy season.

Eck reaffirmed the Council’s commitment to addressing public concerns. “This week, we’re focusing on areas that have suffered the most flooding. We want to ensure people can move easily and safely in their communities.”

The San Pedro Town Council will continue assessing road conditions across the island to plan further maintenance and upgrades. If the current efforts prove successful, the Council intends to implement long-term solutions to improve drainage systems, road durability, and resilience against seasonal flooding.