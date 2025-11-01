San Pedro Chefs Complete Prestigious ACF Certification Program

Samuel Gonzalez and Frank Varma, head chefs of Rain Restaurant and Rooftop Terrace and Aqua Belize at Grand Caribe Resort, continue to raise the bar for fine dining in San Pedro after completing a prestigious culinary certification program. The pair joined top chefs from across Belize in the Elevate Training Program, coordinated by the Belize Tourism Board (BTB). The initiative provides Belizean chefs with internationally recognized skills and credentials through the American Culinary Federation (ACF).

The ACF is one of the most respected culinary institutions in the world, known for its rigorous standards and global recognition. This year’s certification program began in August with 14 chefs from across the country and concluded on October 24th. The training combined intensive theoretical and practical sessions designed to raise Belize’s overall culinary standards. The program was facilitated by Certified Executive Chefs Jeremy Abbey and Michael Harants, both ACF-approved evaluators, in partnership with the BTB.

Among the 14 participants, seven trained for Sous Chef certification, three for Executive Chef, and four for Chef de Cuisine. Gonzalez and Varma completed the Chef de Cuisine program.

Executive Chef Gonzalez described the experience as transformative. “Every aspect of this training, the precision, the discipline, and the attention to detail, was a game changer for us,” he said. “It demanded complete dedication, from how you handle each ingredient to the presentation of every dish. In the end, it all comes down to the fine details.”

He added that the program pushed chefs beyond their comfort zones and raised the standard of local cuisine. “It wasn’t just about cooking, it was about elevating ourselves as professionals. This experience opened our eyes to a higher level of culinary excellence and reminded us how much potential Belizean chefs truly have. We’re not just representing ourselves; we’re representing Belize, and this training gave us the tools and confidence to do that with pride.”

According to Executive Chef Varma, being part of the BTB’s collaboration with the ACF was a major milestone in his culinary journey. “I was fortunate enough to be a part of the BTB’s big project with the ACF, with the mission to elevate Belizean chefs and our delicious Belizean cuisine. Throughout the journey, I met other great chefs from our beloved country with the same enthusiasm toward our local cuisine. The amount of knowledge gained, some familiar and the rest new, will definitely improve my skill sets.”

Varma noted the high standards of the evaluation process. “The judging in my practical exam was quite blunt and heavy, but rewarding. When you think you have it all sorted out, there is always something to add or improve. The level of discipline gained is a game changer in my career, and once applied daily, I can definitely amp up my game.”

He expressed gratitude to the program organizers. “I appreciate the BTB for taking the culinary industry into consideration and opening new paths for us chefs. And big thanks to the American Culinary Federation for planting a seed of knowledge in our country. We will ensure to take care of it and pass it on to upcoming chefs. Thank you, Chef Michael and Chef Jeremy.”

The course combined online and in-person components. Online sessions covered nutrition, sanitation, and management theory, while the practical elements included menu development and advanced culinary techniques. Hands-on training was conducted mainly in Belize City and at Embers Ristorante in Hopkins Village, Stann Creek District, under the guidance of Chef George Castañeda.

In the final phase, participants demonstrated mastery in culinary knowledge, technique, leadership, and kitchen professionalism. To earn certification, each chef had to pass both a theoretical (written) and a practical exam, confirming their qualifications under ACF standards.

Gonzalez and Varma successfully completed all requirements and are now awaiting their official certifications. The BTB has announced that a formal award ceremony will be held soon to recognize the chefs’ accomplishments.

The Elevate Training Program was launched in June 2022 by the BTB, with its first sessions held in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye. The program offers five specialized sub-trainings —Ambassador, BEST, Scale Up, Taste, and Safe —each designed to enhance skills and improve Belize’s overall tourism product.