Belize’s Million-Dollar Jackpot is Back

Belize Government Lotteries Limited (BGLL) has relaunched its popular One Million Dollar Jackpot Game, with ticket sales commencing on November 5, 2025, nationwide, including San Pedro. Tickets are priced at $5 and can be purchased through BGLL sub-agents or via the Fi We Boledo mobile app. Sales will run until December 20, when the highly anticipated draw will take place at noon in Belmopan. Players select a four-digit sequence for a chance to win the $1 million jackpot, with the prize to be shared equally among multiple winners.



The return of the jackpot marks a milestone for BGLL, as the company continues to recognize its growth and community support. Proceeds from this year’s ticket sales will be donated to a charitable organization chosen by BGLL’s Board of Directors. The lottery encourages responsible play and reminds participants to retain their ticket stubs, which are required to claim prizes within 30 days of the draw. Prize payouts will begin on December 22 at BGLL’s Belmopan office during regular business hours.

The first One Million Dollar Jackpot was launched in 2024 to celebrate BGLL’s first anniversary, creating significant national excitement. That inaugural draw saw 14 winners share the grand prize. BGLL has since contributed millions toward charitable causes, making the game not only thrilling entertainment but also a way for Belizeans to give back.

BGLL is a government-owned entity with a core mandate to administer and sell the national lottery. Profits from its operations are channeled into two key national funds: the National Health Insurance (NHI) Scheme, established to extend primary-care services across public and private providers, and the Official Charities Fund, which supports civil-society organizations and social-welfare programs addressing issues such as homelessness, domestic violence, child protection, mental health, and elderly care.

Local vendors in San Pedro are already seeing excitement build. One business owner shared, “People are excited to try their luck again. We make more sales during this time because of the million-dollar game.” A resident added, “I always buy lottery tickets. I have been waiting for this opportunity again. It’s a fun way to dream big with just five dollars.”

With the jackpot game now back on the market, BGLL expects enthusiastic participation from across the country and hopes to welcome a new group of lucky million-dollar winners this holiday season.