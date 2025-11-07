Downtown truck access limited to authorized vehicles only

At the end of April this year, the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) announced new restrictions on large trucks, including dump trucks, sand trucks, and container vehicles, entering the downtown area. The directive initially reduced the presence of heavy trucks in the town core; however, residents recently voiced concerns after seeing trucks transporting fill material through central San Pedro. According to the SPTC, the restrictions remain in place, and the trucks observed have been authorized to deliver material for municipal street upgrades in surrounding subdivisions.

Under the regulations, truck operators hauling fill material must avoid the downtown zone, which stretches from the southern gas station to the Boca del Rio Bridge. Companies have been instructed to transport cargo via barges to either the northern or southern areas of the island. Several operators have been complying, using barge routes on both the lagoon and eastern sides.

Mayor Gualberto “Wally” Nuñez reiterated that any large truck seen in the downtown area is operating with explicit approval from the Council. Regarding the recent activity, Nuñez stated that the trucks were transporting materials for municipal street rehabilitation, following an approved route from the San Marcos subdivision to the work sites.

The SPTC notes that anyone needing to move heavy material through downtown must justify why barge routes cannot be used. If granted a special permit, operators must follow strict rules, including avoiding peak traffic hours and traveling under the escort of traffic wardens. Despite this, some authorized trucks have reportedly been seen during busy periods, contrary to earlier statements by the Mayor that such activity should occur at 4AM or after 5PM under the supervision of the traffic department.

Container trucks remain entirely prohibited from downtown. Under the regulation, all freight must be offloaded at the barge terminal south of town. Deliveries must then be completed using smaller vehicles, such as medium or light-duty trucks, which service establishments and households in the downtown area.

While the regulatory changes may have influenced retail prices due to modified delivery practices, the Council maintains that managing traffic congestion remains a priority. Peak-hour traffic continues to pose safety concerns for residents, students, and tourists. At times, streets are temporarily rerouted to ensure pedestrian safety near schools.

The regulation prompted mixed reactions among residents and truck operators. Shortly after the announcement, representatives from several trucking companies retained legal counsel to challenge the measure. In a letter from the Belize City-based law firm Elrington and Company, the truckers argued the restriction threatens their livelihoods and lacks proper legislative authority. They demanded an immediate halt to enforcement actions, claiming the directive was unenforceable until formally enacted. The SPTC indicated that work was underway to formalize the regulation, though no public updates have been provided on the legislation or the legal challenge.

Meanwhile, many island residents welcomed the changes, citing improved road safety and reduced congestion. Business owners in the tourism and hospitality sector also expressed support, stating that heavy truck traffic was diminishing the town’s charm and negatively impacting the customer experience.