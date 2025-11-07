Stricter Golf Cart Permit Process Takes Effect in San Pedro

The San Pedro Town Council has tightened regulations for golf cart permit applications, effective immediately, in response to growing parking concerns across the island. The Ambergris Caye Traffic Control Committee (ACTCC), responsible for issuing these permits, is now enforcing stricter criteria, including residency and property ownership requirements for applicants.

The new measures follow increasing pressure on limited parking spaces due to the rising number of golf carts on the island. The chairman of the ACTCC explained in an exclusive interview on November 5th, “It’s getting a little bit stricter because of the parking situation on the island. We’re trying to create some parking space.” As a result, applicants must now own property locally and prove either residency or steady employment. Additionally, the committee closely monitors applications and allows only one permit per person. Applicants surrendering motorcycle permits may qualify for a golf cart permit, but multiple golf cart permits for a single individual are not granted to prevent permit hoarding. “Residents who live north, of course, once they meet the requirements, will be issued a permit,” the chairman added.

These stricter rules come after previous challenges with unauthorized permit approvals and illegal golf cart sales. To address these issues, new permits for golf cart rental companies are no longer being issued. Rental operators may only replace existing carts with new ones, provided they either scrap the old carts or sell them through licensed dealers authorized to handle such transactions. “Golf cart companies just import and sell without permits, and then we end up with the task of solving that problem,” the chairman said. All sales must now include proper paperwork and tax payments, tightening control over golf cart circulation on the island.

Applicants now undergo a more detailed review process, and the committee encourages thorough cover letters outlining their living and working situations. “Explain where you work and where you live—where you park during the day and at night—and we will look at it,” the chairman advised. Although some applicants have expressed frustration over permit denials, the policy aims to fairly distribute approvals and address the island’s limited parking, particularly as the local artisan market area is being relocated to create additional parking space.

The stricter permit process is expected to gradually reduce the number of golf carts on the streets, improving traffic flow and parking availability. The Town Council and ACTCC plan to continue evaluating the policy while exploring further solutions to accommodate residents and manage San Pedro’s growing traffic challenges.