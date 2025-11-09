Letter to the Editor: Fishing from San Pedro and Ambergris Caye

My first visit was in 2001 to El Pescador. When my wife stopped coming, I started fishing around town. We caught fish everywhere, even in the lagoon. We fished Blackador, Mosquito, Frances, Rosario, Cangrejo, Bacalar Chico, Rocky Point and many others. We could start at Ruby’s Hotel in San Pedro and fish to the end of the island. Fish were plentiful with large schools (in the 100s) with smaller fish and smaller schools (20-40) with larger fish.

Fishing has deteriorated over the last 25 years. Now we find fewer fish scattered over larger areas. Many schools where we see only 4-5 fish together. Why? Increased fishing pressure, dredging, development including that on off island cayes, the environment? It makes no difference. The fishing has been destroyed. We had trouble finding snappers this last spring. The government apparently values developing land more than fishing. I look at the planned development at Cayo Rosario (https://emeraldcaye.com/cayo-rosario) and I am appalled. How many other cayos will be sold and developed?

Over the 25 years, I figured I have spent, in today’s dollars, over US$ 220,000 in San Pedro on guide fees, tips, lodging and food. That cost also includes excursions to the mainland to visit Mayan ruins. This money goes to local Belizeans in San Pedro. My lodging is always in locally owned hotels or casitas, and my shopping is at locally owned groceries, butcher shops and green grocers. This is in addition to the cost of flights from Belize City to San Pedro and the flights from the US. All in all, my trips have totalled about US$ 250,000 or almost US$ 1000 per day. It is not a question whether I can afford it or not, it is about the value of the fishing trip.

My guide’s sons, son-in-law and granddaughter are all fishing guides. What will happen to their livelihood in the future? Will their children, 6-10 years old, have a future guiding fishing tourist?

I am ending my trips to San Pedro and thus Belize. I will no longer fish there nor will my sons and grandchildren. I can no longer recommend Belize as a fishing destination my fishing friends

My hope is this information will encourage changes in the way your department approaches this industry and will help provide a future for Belizeans who benefit from trips like mine.

Sincerely

Ed Garner