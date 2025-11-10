Belize Prepares to Welcome Duchess of Edinburgh

Her Royal Highness Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and member of the British Royal Family, is scheduled to visit Belize from November 16th to 19th. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Culture, and Immigration announced Her Royal Highness’ official visit on Monday, November 10th, the same day she began a regional tour that includes Peru, Panama, and Guatemala before concluding her trip in Belize.

During her stay in the Jewel, the 60-year-old Duchess is expected to meet with government and community leaders. According to the agenda, Her Royal Highness will visit projects promoting eye health and care, empowering Indigenous women, and conserving and protecting Belize’s barrier reef.

The Royal Family’s official page noted that the Duchess will also celebrate Belize’s diverse and dynamic society and attend the national holiday activities for Garifuna Settlement Day on November 19th. She will also visit the British Army Training Support Unit Belize to observe the overseas jungle training currently underway.

Meanwhile, in Peru, Her Royal Highness will visit the Amazon rainforest, where she will meet with Indigenous leaders, including women who sustain their communities through environmental and economic initiatives. As a Global Ambassador for The International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness, she will visit the Divino Niño Vision Centre to learn about the clinic’s services in treating glaucoma and pterygium.

In Panama, the Duchess will meet senior government officials, with discussions focusing on Panama’s collaboration with the United Kingdom on global challenges, including conflict-related sexual violence.

Before arriving in Belize, Her Royal Highness will stop in Guatemala, where she will observe civil society efforts supporting survivors of human trafficking and sexual violence. She will also visit a charity that assists vulnerable young people and observe conservation initiatives led by Indigenous groups in the remote, biodiverse Maya Biosphere Reserve.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not yet released a detailed itinerary outlining the specific locations she will visit in Belize. However, the Government of Belize stated that it looks forward to welcoming Her Royal Highness.