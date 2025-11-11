Reception Held in Belmopan to Mark King Charles III’s Birthday

The British High Commission in Belmopan City hosted a reception to celebrate the birthday of His Majesty King Charles III, Belize’s head of state. The special event, held at the High Commissioner’s residence, welcomed distinguished guests, including government ministers, members of the diplomatic corps, representatives from academia, the military, and His Majesty’s representative in Belize, Governor General Dame Froyla Tzalam.

The celebration took place on November 6th, ahead of the King’s birthday on November 14th, when he will turn 77 years old. The King was officially crowned on May 6, 2023, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. He was crowned alongside his wife, Queen Camilla.

The formalities in Belmopan began shortly after 6PM with opening remarks by Deputy High Commissioner William Roberts, who welcomed guests to the occasion before inviting Governor General Tzalam to the podium. She congratulated His Majesty on his special day and invited all present to join her in a toast to the King. Following the toast, the Belize Defence Force (BDF) band performed the royal anthem, “God Save the King.”

High Commissioner Alistair White then reflected on the strong friendship between Belize and the United Kingdom. “We look forward to continuing working together with Belize, and since my time here, I have been impressed with the warm hospitality of the Belizean people,” he remarked. He spoke about Belize’s natural beauty and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to explore the country. “I am lucky to be here, to have already had the chance to dive in your reefs and swim with sharks and turtles,” he said. White also congratulated returning Belizean students who completed studies in the UK under the Chevening Scholarship programme.

He further praised returning Belizean scholars who had completed their studies under various UK-supported educational programs. “We look for the commitment from these scholars to come back to Belize, use their new skills and leadership abilities, and contribute to the development of Belize,” White added. He then offered a toast to Belize, followed by the BDF band performing the Belize national anthem, “Land of the Free.”

After the formalities, the celebration continued, with guests invited to mingle and enjoy the evening, accompanied by food, refreshments, and live music. The annual event, held across British diplomatic missions worldwide, reaffirms the strong and friendly ties between the United Kingdom and its Commonwealth realms.

Currently, there are 15 Commonwealth realms, including the United Kingdom. The others include Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, The Bahamas, Belize, Canada, Grenada, Jamaica, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Solomon Islands, and Tuvalu.