EU approves five-year Schengen visas for Belizeans

After years of diplomatic advocacy, Belizeans holding biometric passports are now eligible for multiple-entry Schengen visas valid for up to five years, according to an announcement on Wednesday, November 12th, by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade. While a full visa waiver between Belize and the European Union (EU) remains under discussion, this new arrangement marks a significant step forward for travel access and cooperation.

The announcement was formally communicated to Hon. Francis Fonseca, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and takes immediate effect. Under this new arrangement, Belizean nationals applying for Schengen visas at embassies in Guatemala or Mexico will now be eligible for five-year multiple-entry Schengen visas. This means that once approved, Belizeans may travel freely to participating European countries without the need for repeat applications, as long as their biometric passports remain valid.

According to the Government of Belize (GOB), this measure represents the most generous adaptation of the EU Visa Code rules available to nationals of a third country. Previously, Belizeans were typically issued short-stay visas valid for up to 90 days. The new five-year validity period greatly simplifies travel for business, tourism, education, and family visits.

The Government emphasized that the European Commission’s decision reflects the strong and enduring partnership between the EU and Belize, acknowledging that there are no particular security concerns associated with Belizean citizens traveling to EU member states. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the outcome as a significant milestone that enhances mobility, people-to-people connections, and cooperation between Belize and Europe.

In 2022, Belize introduced its electronic passport system, which features biometric technology, including an embedded microchip that stores fingerprints, a digital photograph, and a secure signature. These passports, which meet international security standards, are required for applicants seeking the new visa privileges.

Officials added that this decision is expected to boost tourism, business opportunities, educational exchanges, and family reunions, reinforcing Belize’s global engagement and credibility as a trusted travel partner.

The Schengen Area currently includes Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.