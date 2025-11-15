Island fly-fishing experts participate in Bonefish & Tarpon Trust’s 8th Symposium in Florida

The Bonefish and Tarpon Trust (BTT) hosted its 8th International Science Symposium from November 7th to 8th at the Hilton Fort Lauderdale Marina in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA, bringing together leaders and experts from across the global flats fishing community. The event welcomed marine scientists, resource managers, industry professionals, partner organizations, veteran guides, and top anglers who share a commitment to conserving bonefish, tarpon, and permit fisheries.

Among the distinguished participants were Dr. Addiel Perez, Fly-Fishing Guide Michael Peralta, and guide and instructor Omar Arceo, affectionately known as “The Dr. of the Flats,” all representing San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye.

Held every three years, the symposium featured sessions focused on the science, conservation, and sustainable management of flat ecosystems, emphasizing landscape-level conservation approaches to address habitat loss and water-quality challenges. Experts highlighted the importance of holistic strategies to ensure healthy populations of bonefish, tarpon, and permit—species that form the backbone of the regional fly-fishing industry.

Arceo was featured as one of the panelists discussing permit, a vital fish species for Belize’s sportfishing sector. During his presentation, he shared insights on Belize’s flats ecosystem and local conservation efforts. “I spoke about the importance of protecting the habitat for the three species that support fly-fishing—bonefish, tarpon, and permit,” Arceo said. “I also focused on the handling of the permit when fly-fishing. We discussed the challenges facing these pristine habitats from ongoing unsustainable development.” He stressed that while development is necessary, it must remain balanced with environmental stewardship. “We are not against development; we welcome progress as long as it is responsible and sustainable,” he added.

Arceo, who has spent years studying permit behavior, explained that their aggregation typically occurs between March and October, with spawning activity concentrated around Rocky Point in northern Ambergris Caye before the fish move to other flats around the island. “If the flats continue to be threatened by unsustainable development, the future of these species and the fly-fishing industry is uncertain,” he cautioned.

Guide Michael Peralta said the symposium provided valuable opportunities for learning and exchange. “I learned so much about environmental issues happening in Florida and the Bahamas,” Peralta said. “It was also eye-opening to see how others manage these challenges compared to what we experience back home.” He commended Arceo’s presentation and appreciated the chance to connect with other fly-fishing guides from Florida who shared best practices and sustainability insights.

Dr. Addiel Perez presented on the socio-ecological characterization of flats fisheries, providing data on trends observed in areas such as Ascension and Espiritu Santo Bays within the Sian Ka’an Biosphere Reserve in Quintana Roo, Mexico. His research contributed to a broader understanding of the socio-economic and environmental dynamics shaping flats ecosystems across the region.

The event was considered a success, fostering international collaboration and renewed momentum for sustainable fisheries management. Organizers have already begun planning the 9th BTT International Science Symposium, scheduled for three years from now, where updated data and conservation research will continue to guide the future of the global fly-fishing industry.