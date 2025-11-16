Letter to the Editor – Response to Mr. Ed Garner

Dear Editor,

We read with great interest the recent letter from Mr. Ed Garner regarding his decades of fishing around Ambergris Caye. His passion for Belize and his deep connection to our waters are evident, and we share his conviction that protecting our fisheries is essential to Belize’s future. His long commitment to visiting, hiring local guides, and supporting locally owned hotels and shops reflects exactly the kind of tourism that sustains our communities.

Belize has long been a leader in conservation-based fishing practices. In 2008–2009, the government enacted full catch-and-release protection for bonefish, permit, and tarpon—making Belize the first country in the Caribbean to formally protect these flats species. This regulation, championed by guides, lodges, conservation organizations, and anglers alike, ensures these fish can be pursued yet always released, preserving them for generations to come.

At El Pescador, our team and guides proudly uphold those standards. We work each day to educate guests on responsible handling, habitat awareness, and sustainable fishing ethics. We also join other lodges, tour operators, and anglers—both local and international—in advocating for fishery-focused policy. That collective effort helped achieve the nationwide gill-net ban, a major step forward for Belize’s marine life and for the thousands of Belizeans whose livelihoods depend on healthy coastal ecosystems.

In our experience, the fishery remains vibrant and productive. We continue to see large schools of bonefish on nearby flats, steady permit activity, and exceptional tarpon fishing throughout the year. Guests at El Pescador regularly record Grand Slams—catching bonefish, tarpon, and permit in the same day—something documented frequently in our fishing reports. These results compare favorably with many other destinations in the Caribbean.

The challenges Mr. Garner raises—development pressures, dredging, and habitat loss—are very real, and they deserve ongoing vigilance from all of us who benefit from Belize’s natural resources. His letter is a valuable reminder of how much this fishery means to those who love it and of the shared responsibility we have to protect it. We sincerely appreciate his decades of support and the perspective he brings to this conversation.

Sincerely,

John Caparella

Owner / Managing Director

El Pescador Lodge & Villas

Ambergris Caye, Belize