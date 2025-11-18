Taxi Group Objects to Public Transport Airport Pickups

The San Pedro Taxi Association is raising serious concerns over the newly introduced public transportation system, claiming it is affecting their business and operating outside the conditions of its permit. The issue escalated after public transport operators were reportedly seen picking up passengers directly from the island’s airports, an activity not authorized under the terms of their current permit. This was confirmed by officials from the San Pedro Traffic Department, who stated that airport pickups are not included in the permissions granted.

The public transportation service, which began operating on October 3rd under a six-month trial permit, has drawn criticism from the taxi association since its launch. In an exclusive interview on November 17th, Taxi Association President Valentin Awayo expressed frustration over being excluded from the planning and approval stages. He said the association was “forced to accept a system imposed without public consultation,” adding that established transport rights and routes must be respected. Awayo believes the actions of the public transport operators threaten the livelihood of long-standing taxi drivers.

The association’s concerns stem from what they describe as years of being sidelined by local authorities, who they claim only engage with them during election seasons. Awayo further pointed to broader issues affecting taxi drivers’ ability to earn a living, including increasing competition from golf carts and a perceived lack of institutional support. In a conversation on December 17th, Traffic Department officials confirmed two points: the public transport permit does not allow airport pickups, and no official complaints about such activity had been received until recently. They stated that the matter is now under investigation.

The Taxi Association intends to continue engaging in dialogue with local authorities to seek solutions that protect its interests and ensure an orderly coexistence with the public transportation system. A meeting between both sides was recently postponed but is expected to be rescheduled. Attempts to obtain comments from public transportation representatives were unsuccessful up to press time.