National Children’s Parliament Debates Adolescent Preventative Health Bill

On November 14th, the House of Representatives and the Senate convened, but this time, elected officials did not occupy the seats. Instead, students from across Belize took charge of the annual National Children’s Parliament, an initiative that allows young people to experience governance firsthand. This year’s central topic was the Adolescent Preventative Health Bill, which the student parliamentarians debated with maturity, confidence, and respect.

The session followed the traditional structure of a parliamentary sitting, including the introduction of motions and debate from both sides of the aisle. One of the standout contributors was Cameera Caliz, who represented Orange Walk Central and served as Prime Minister. In introducing the motion, she emphasized that the bill aims to provide adolescents with timely, respectful, and confidential access to preventive health services. “I am here as a voice for every young Belizean whose future depends on timely, respectful, and confidential access to health care. This bill marks a bold shift in how we treat adolescents here in Belize,” she said. Caliz highlighted that many young people face challenges discussing sexual and mental health issues at home due to cultural taboos, financial pressures on families, or a lack of safe spaces. “Silence and shame are not strategies for protection,” she added, explaining that the bill would allow adolescents to seek mental health support, reproductive education, and screenings without requiring parental consent. She clarified that the goal is not to exclude parents, but to ensure protection for those whose home environments do not meet their health needs.

Representing the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Rachell Ramirez also supported the bill, stressing that access to preventive health care is a fundamental right for adolescents. “Imagine being a teenager who feels unwell but cannot see a doctor because a parent or guardian is not around. For many young people, it is not imagination— it is reality,” she said. Ramirez described preventive health as a form of empowerment, giving young people knowledge, confidence, and independence in caring for themselves.

The Leader of the Opposition’s role was represented by Gracelyn Gutierrez, who commended her peers for addressing such an important issue but raised strong concerns about the bill. She warned that aspects of the proposal may undermine the role of families and create legal confusion. “This bill in its current form is a step too far, too fast, and on a too shaky legal foundation,” Gutierrez said, urging careful scrutiny before moving forward.

Government leaders observing the session praised the students for their preparation, delivery, and command of parliamentary procedures. Area Representative for Toledo West, Honourable Oscar Requena, applauded the young parliamentarians, noting their potential as future leaders. Leader of the Opposition, Honourable Tracy Panton, called their performance outstanding and was pleased to see many female participants confidently taking the floor. “They definitely set the bar for how we should be conducting ourselves in the National Assembly,” Panton said.

The National Children’s Parliament began in 2019 to commemorate International Children’s Day and the 30th anniversary of Belize’s ratification of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child. The initiative is rooted in two key rights: the right of children to express their opinions and be heard, and the right to access information and participate in matters that affect them. Since its introduction, the Children’s Parliament has become an annual platform providing young Belizeans with a safe and meaningful space to share their perspectives on national development and governance.