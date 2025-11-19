North Ambergris Caye Roads Draw Growing Complaints from Residents

Residents of north Ambergris Caye continue to voice deep dissatisfaction with the deteriorating condition of the North Road, citing persistent flooding, potholes, and heavy truck traffic that further damages the unpaved surface. The Ambergris North Alliance (ANA), formed in October 2024, has emerged as the primary advocate for affected residents, raising concerns about the worsening impact on daily life, safety, and tourism. Meanwhile, the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) says it is steadily working through road improvements across the island, including northern areas.

The challenges on the North Road are longstanding. After rainfall, large sections flood and form what residents describe as “virtual lakes,” concealing deep ruts and boulders that damage vehicles. Heavy trucks transporting gravel and fill material used in other construction projects worsen conditions by breaking down the fragile road surface. According to ANA, promises of better-quality fill material have yet to materialize despite multiple appeals to government officials. Road maintenance to date has been intermittent and temporary, while community-led efforts, such as monthly roadside cleanups, remain insufficient to address the scale of infrastructural problems.

The Alliance’s concerns also extend to environmental risks, including dredging activities within the Mexico Rocks Marine Reserve for a proposed residential barge landing. ANA argues that the livelihoods of northern residents depend on both a functional roadway and the preservation of the natural attractions that fuel local tourism. They assert that meetings held last year with Minister Andre Perez and Mayor Wally Nuñez resulted in commitments for improved drainage, culvert installations, road filling and grading, and enhanced garbage collection, plans they say have been slow to advance. The group is now calling for stronger prioritization, transparency, and collaboration before the island’s appeal erodes further. In an exclusive interview on November 18th, SPTC Operations Manager Alex Eck acknowledged the frustrations and provided updates on current projects. “The north will need work, including drainage improvements and culvert installation on the North Road. We are currently doing roadwork in town, Eiley subdivisions, Escalante, and near the barracks and stadium,” Eck reported.

He added that paving continues on Marina Drive to elevate and stabilize flood-prone areas. Eck emphasized the Council’s commitment to addressing northern concerns and noted plans to seek engineering support from the mainland. He also urged residents to assist by removing garbage and obstacles that obstruct drainage and road repairs. “We understand the frustration, and we will be getting to the north as soon as possible. I can’t guarantee that it will be tomorrow, but as soon as the projects that we are working on are completed, we will be going north,” he assured.

The Council’s phased approach to road paving, drainage upgrades, and elevation work offers potential relief for long-standing issues affecting travel and safety on Ambergris Caye. However, ANA warns that without the promised high-quality fill material and stricter enforcement on heavy truck operations, conditions could continue to worsen. Moving forward, meaningful progress will require adequate resources, inter-agency coordination, and active community cooperation to restore and maintain the critical roadway servicing the island’s northern communities.