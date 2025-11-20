San Pedro celebrates 2025 Garifuna Settlement Day

San Pedro, Ambergris Caye’s Garifuna community joined the national celebration of Garifuna Settlement Day with vibrant drumming, soulful dances, traditional food, and the symbolic Yurumein, the re-enactment of the Garinagu’s arrival in Belize in 1802. This year’s public and bank holiday, observed on November 19th, was celebrated under the theme “Wabaronguóun lidan Garifunaduáü: iúnrahei warasan, agahabuda lun sánsiguaü, inebesei lun wanichigu,” which translates to “Garifuna Moving Forward: Honoring Tradition, Embracing Change, Strengthening Identity.”

Festivities began the night before with drumming sessions at Central Park and in neighborhoods such as DFC. At dawn on the 19th, island residents gathered for the Yurumein, depicting the Garifuna people’s historic landing by canoe. Mayor Gualberto “Wally” Nuñez joined the procession, which culminated at Central Park. Father Eduardo Montemayor of the San Pedro Roman Catholic Church blessed the event before a celebratory mass was held.

Celebrations continued throughout the day across San Pedro. At Central Park, residents and visitors enjoyed traditional Garifuna dishes, including hudut, tapou, sahou, and classic rice and beans. While festivities take place nationally, the most elaborate observance is held in Dangriga Town, Stann Creek District, the cultural capital of Belize. This year, Prime Minister Honourable John Briceño joined the Dangriga celebrations, which featured lively parades, street performances, and artistic presentations, drawing thousands of Belizeans and tourists.

Garifuna Settlement Day honors the arrival of the Garifuna people to Belize in 1802 after their forced exile from St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Their rich cultural contributions have long shaped Belizean identity, leading to the establishment of the national holiday in 1977 under the late Premier, Right Honourable George Price.

The San Pedro branch of the National Garifuna Council expressed appreciation to the community for supporting this year’s events, extending special thanks to the San Pedro Town Council, Area Representative Honourable Andre Perez, and the various businesses that contributed to the island’s celebrations.