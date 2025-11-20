The Duchess of Edinburgh Concludes Regional Tour in Belize

After visiting Peru, Panama, and Guatemala, the Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie Rhys-Jones, arrived in Belize on Sunday, November 16th, for a three-day official visit. Representing the British Crown, Her Royal Highness explored Belize’s diverse and dynamic society, learned about national efforts to protect the natural environment, visited the British Army Training Support Unit Belize (BATSUB), and participated in Garifuna Settlement Day celebrations on November 19th. Her agenda also included engagements focused on eye health, the empowerment of Indigenous women, and discussions on strengthening bilateral ties between Belize and the United Kingdom (UK).

Upon landing at the Philip Goldson International Airport, the Duchess was welcomed by Amalia Mai, Chief Executive Officer in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, and Governor General of Belize, Her Excellency Dame Froyla Tzalam.

Her official itinerary began on Monday, November 17th, with a visit to the Belize Council for the Visually Impaired (BCVI) Eye Clinic in Belize City. She then paid courtesy calls on Her Excellency Rosanna Briceño, Special Envoy for the Development of Families and Children, and on the Prime Minister, Honourable John Briceño. The Duchess concluded her first day by presiding over an Investiture Ceremony, honouring selected Belizeans for their exceptional achievements and dedicated service to the nation.

On Tuesday, Her Royal Highness visited the San Antonio Women’s Cooperative in San Antonio Village, Cayo District. Cooperative Manager Timotea Mesh and the members welcomed her. During her tour, the Duchess learned about the Cooperative’s work in empowering women through traditional crafts and entrepreneurship. She observed a pottery-making demonstration, viewed an art exhibition, and experienced traditional Maya food preparation.

Before Her Royal Highness’s visit to Belize concluded, she immersed herself in Garifuna culture and interacted with BATSUB personnel stationed in the country.

The official visit was undertaken at the request of the United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office. The Duchess is a champion of the United Nations’ Women, Peace and Security Agenda and an active supporter of the UK’s Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative. She has long advocated for the protection of women and girls in conflict zones. She has previously undertaken humanitarian visits to countries including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kosovo, Lebanon, South Sudan, and Sierra Leone.