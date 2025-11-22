San Pedro Prepares for Annual Christmas Lighted Boat Parade

San Pedro Town is gearing up for its dazzling annual Christmas Lighted Boat Parade, scheduled for Saturday, December 20th. Organized by the San Pedro Tour Operators Association, the event invites boats adorned with shimmering lights to cruise along the coastline after sunset, creating a magical tropical holiday experience for residents and visitors.

The parade will feature a colorful fleet of boats decorated with festive lights and imaginative displays, forming a glowing procession on the water. The tradition aims to spread holiday cheer and foster community spirit by bringing people together to enjoy a night of celebration, music, and food along the waterfront.

This longstanding event has grown over the years, with last year’s parade drawing large crowds who admired the creative displays and vibrant energy of 34 participating boats. The boats illuminated the lagoon in a spectacular display, highlighting San Pedro’s festive atmosphere during the holiday season.

A representative from the San Pedro Tour Operators Association shared, “We’re proud to continue this tradition that brings everyone out to celebrate together. The creativity of participants and the energy from the crowd make it truly special.” This year, organizers are encouraging even more participation, with free applications available starting Wednesday, November 19th, at Seaduced or Ambergris Divers. Signups will also be available by phone. Donations collected will be shared among participating boats, and no prizes will be awarded.

The parade route will begin at Central Park, proceed to Victoria House, continue to Grand Caribe, and then return to Central Park. Christmas caroling will also take place at the park, adding to the festive spirit. For more information, interested participants or spectators can call 610-1690 or 610-4757.

The San Pedro Christmas Lighted Boat Parade is expected to grow even larger this year, with organizers anticipating an increase in the number of boats and more elaborate displays. This vibrant event continues to reinforce San Pedro’s reputation for joyful and inclusive holiday celebrations, promising an unforgettable night for the community on December 20th.