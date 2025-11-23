Letter to the Editor: Special Thanks for a Successful November 1 Blood Drive

Dear Editor,

The San Pedro Community Blood Drive Group wishes to thank all those who came to donate blood at the blood drive held on November 1 at the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II. Twenty-five (25) members of the Ambergris Caye community came to donate. At the end of the day, sixteen (16) pints of life-saving blood were generously donated.

Those sixteen (16) pints collected at the November 1 drive pushed the total number of pints donated during 2025 to a total of 111 pints!

We especially want to thank the following sponsors who made this blood drive a huge success. We could not have done it without your help! Thank you to Blue Water Grill, Bowen and Bowen, Caliente Restaurant, Dr. Otto Rodriguez Polyclinic II, El Charro Buffet & Mexican Food, Estel’s Dine by the Sea, the French Bakery, Lina Points, Ramon’s Village Beach Resort, Reef Radio and TV, San Pedro Belize Express Water Taxi, San Pedro Lions Club, San Pedro Town Council.

Additionally, we want to thank all the volunteers who helped to ensure that the November 1 blood drive was a success: Mariel Calderon, Princessa Erikson, Grayson Hinton, Marina Kay, Kaylee Kumul, Drew Lehman, Brenda LeTendre, Emmerson Michael, Phillip Ramsey, Rosalyn Tzib, Davin Wolfe, and Melody Wolfe.

Furthermore, we especially thank the team from the Belize National Transfusion Services who travelled from Belize City to San Pedro to collect the blood: Nurse Doreen Madrill, Reena Ordonez, Mabel Rodriguez, Shafray Trapp, and Erinn Walford.

Dear readers, we hope that those of you ages 18 and 65 and in good health will come out to the 2026 blood drives so that you too can give the gift of life!

NOTE: For any blood emergency, please WhatsApp +501 615 4300 for more information on requesting blood. You can also follow us on FaceBook @ San Pedro Community Blood Drive Group.

Thank you:

Ashty Dennison

(San Pedro Community Blood Drive Group, Co-Coordinator)

“The greatest demonstration of love is the gift of life through blood donation.”