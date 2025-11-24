Saga Humane Society Celebrates Grand Opening of New Facility

On Sunday, November 23rd, Saga Humane Society proudly inaugurated its new building on Sea Grape Drive in San Pedro Town, marking an important milestone in its 26-year mission to promote kindness and prevent animal cruelty. The celebration followed a busy and productive Saturday at the clinic, where the team completed several spay and neuter surgeries, handled emergencies, and continued progressing toward their annual goal of 1,500 procedures. Volunteers, supporters, and staff were recognized for their dedication, and the team also celebrated the birthday of clinic manager and vet tech Ingrid Lima. The grand opening event, held from 2PM to 5PM, welcomed community members who enjoyed tours of the new facility, an information booth, refreshments, and merchandise, including hats, t-shirts, and dog collars.

The grand opening celebrated the culmination of years of dedicated work by founders and community leaders who have long recognized the need to address the growing stray animal population and the historic lack of veterinary services on Ambergris Caye. Although the new building has been operational for over a year, its official opening signals expanded capacity for sheltering animals, providing medical care, and strengthening public education on responsible pet ownership. Volunteers are encouraged to participate in dog-walking, cat socialization, and new educational programs aimed at improving both animal and human well-being in the community.

After brief remarks by founder Eileen Jameson, the ribbon cutting was performed by Town Councillor Danielle Aranda, who holds the portfolio for Human Development, Women’s Affairs, Youth Development, and Child-Friendly Municipality initiatives. Following the ceremony, guests were invited to tour the facilities.

Founder Eileen Jameson reflected on Saga’s early days, noting that at its inception, there were no veterinary services on the island, widespread animal disease, and an uncontrolled stray population. She explained that the organization’s work quickly grew beyond animal rescue to become a wider community issue rooted in education. “This facility allows us to take in a lot more animals, and for people to be able to see them from a different perspective,” she said. Jameson emphasized the importance of affordable veterinary care for low-income families and ongoing community involvement.

Dr. Heather McGowan, current president of Saga Humane Society, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the volunteers, donors, and local leaders whose support made the new building possible. She acknowledged the difficulties of rescue work, calling it a “thankless job,” but stressed its essential role in creating a healthier and safer community. “Education is key, and without this support, we wouldn’t be the success story that we are today,” she remarked.

Saga Humane Society aims to further expand its outreach and education efforts, building on more than 25 years of service to ensure lasting improvements in animal welfare and community health in San Pedro. The opening of the new center stands as a symbol of growth, resilience, and ongoing partnership with the island community. Current board members include President Dr. Heather McGowan, Vice President Katia Marin, Marnie Beasler, Tula Ayuso, Johnnia Duarte, Jana Hill, and Rebecca Sands.