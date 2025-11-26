Belize Celebrates Children’s Day with Focus on Rights and Protection

San Pedro joined the national observance of World Children’s Day on November 21st with activities centered on this year’s theme, “My Day, My Rights.” Preschool and primary school students gathered at locations including Boca del Rio and the Ambergris Stadium for a day of organized events highlighting children’s rights, development, and well-being. San Pedro Roman Catholic School (SPRCS), together with other island schools, also hosted a lively parade to mark the occasion.

This year’s observance carried special significance as it coincided with the Government of Belize’s official launch of the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS7) results. Developed by UNICEF and implemented by the Statistical Institute of Belize (SIB), MICS7 is one of the most comprehensive assessments of the status of children and women in the country. The survey was conducted in more than 5,000 households and includes 126 indicators, 40 of which are aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals, covering maternal and child health, early childhood development, education, mental health, child discipline, water and sanitation, gender equality, and foundational learning skills. Valued at BZ$1.9 million, the initiative was funded primarily by UNICEF, with contributions from several government ministries and international partners.

According to the Government of Belize, SIB, and UNICEF, the MICS7 dataset offers the most detailed picture in a decade of how Belizean children and families live, learn, and are protected. The findings will guide national policy and programming efforts, enabling government agencies, development partners, and civil society organizations to design evidence-based interventions that strengthen outcomes for children. The full report is expected to be released in early 2026.

In San Pedro, Children’s Day activities emphasized awareness of children’s rights and the importance of supporting their development. Schools hosted a range of events, including cultural displays and mini sports days, that promoted creativity, health, and community engagement. A teacher from ABC Preschool noted, “When we celebrate Children’s Week, it reminds me of our duty to nurture and protect every child.” Parents also highlighted the need for continued investment in education and child welfare initiatives on the island, particularly in light of the areas identified through the MICS7 findings.

UNICEF reports that “every seven minutes, somewhere in the world, a young person of 10–19 years old dies a violent death while millions of children are physically abused in their homes and at school.” The statistics underscore the ongoing importance of protecting children’s safety and well-being, both nationally and locally.

Children’s Day has been celebrated globally since 1954, when the United Nations established it to promote international togetherness and advocate for the welfare of children. Belize joins countries around the world each November in reaffirming its commitment to protecting children’s rights, strengthening their opportunities, and recognizing their vital role in shaping the nation’s future.