Island Community Raises Flag in Stand Against Gender Violence

On November 25th, San Pedro joined the national observance of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence with an official flag-raising ceremony at Central Park. The event, organized by the San Pedro Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Committee, highlights the island community’s commitment to raising awareness, strengthening prevention efforts, and supporting the national call to end all forms of violence across Belize.

This year has brought increased attention to the alarming rise in violence against women and girls across the country. Reports show that between August and November, there have been 11 femicides, along with numerous cases of sexual assault and abuse. Organizers expressed hope that the 16-day campaign will raise awareness that leads to meaningful, lasting change.

The formal ceremony started shortly after 4:30PM with Mistress of Ceremonies Natalie Arceo welcoming attendees. After an invocation by Father Zac of the San Pedro Roman Catholic Church, Deputy Mayor Ernesto Bardalez gave remarks on behalf of Mayor Gualberto “Wally” Nuñez. He highlighted the importance of values taught at home, stating, “It begins when we teach our children about respect and equality. It continues when we support and believe survivors, refuse to stay silent in the face of abuse and discrimination.” Bardalez assured those suffering domestic violence in silence that they are not alone, adding that the San Pedro Town Council, along with the relevant authorities, remains committed to improving support systems.

Pauline Buller from the San Pedro GBV Committee thanked attendees, noting that their presence showed a shared commitment to the campaign. “This campaign begins with awareness, education, and the courage to speak out when silence causes harm,” she said. “The raising of the flag is symbolic. It represents our collective stand against gender-based violence, our solidarity with survivors, and our unwavering commitment to ensuring that safety, respect, and equality are not distant goals but lived realities for every resident of San Pedro.”

San Pedro GBV Committee President Ana Najarro stressed the need for continued advocacy beyond the annual campaign. “We have been challenged this year with more women being killed by domestic violence,” she said. “I appreciate everyone who continues to support this movement, raising a voice where there is none. We will continue working hard to bring stronger awareness and end gender-based violence on the island and across the nation.” Najarro encouraged Belizeans to maintain their efforts after the 16-day campaign and to also pay attention to related issues such as mental health.

Area Representative Honourable Andre Perez delivered closing remarks, echoing the call for unity and shared responsibility. “Gender-based violence is everyone’s responsibility, and collectively the problem can be addressed successfully,” he said. “To everyone out there affected by domestic violence, you are not alone. Please seek help and let your voices be heard.”

At the end of the ceremony, the flag was raised by the San Pedro Police Cadets. The flag symbolizes strength, solidarity, and the voices of those advocating for an end to all forms of violence.

The 16 Days of Activism campaign was observed across the country. In Belize City, the Minister of Human Development, Family Support, and Gender Affairs, Honourable Thea Garcia Ramirez, encouraged continued advocacy from all sectors, including the media. “We need to keep it on the front burner, so to speak. There are many cases that do not come to light, and they are horrific. We need to educate the public on where they can get services, where they can call, and who they can reach out to,” Ramirez said.