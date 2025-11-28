Return to Happiness Workshop Held in San Pedro

From November 20 to 22, 2025, a three-day training workshop for the Return to Happiness (RTH) Program took place at Sagebrush Community Church in San Pedro. Organized by UNICEF and the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO), the workshop aimed to provide community members with practical tools to help children recover from trauma caused by natural disasters and other distressing events.

The Return to Happiness Program is a psychosocial recovery effort designed for children aged 5 to 12 who have gone through traumatic experiences. During the training, participants learned child-friendly methods like creative arts, storytelling, games, and songs to help children express and process their feelings while easing fear and anxiety. Trainers from UNICEF and NEMO led attendees through an engaging agenda that included confidence-building, communication skills, creative activities, and trauma recovery techniques.

Introduced in Belize in 2017, the RTH Program has become a crucial part of the country’s resilience and emergency readiness efforts. It is known for its culturally sensitive, play-based method to help children cope after emergencies. The San Pedro workshop continued this effort by boosting local skills through practical facilitator training focused on trust and empathetic communication with affected children.

Vanessa Parham, the District Emergency Coordinator for Belize Rural South NEMO, highlighted the program’s significance. “As trained facilitators, participants are crucial in reinforcing community efforts to support children’s emotional recovery following disasters. The skills they learn will help heal and build resilience in our youth,” she said. Experts stress that trauma-informed, community-based programs like RTH are vital in providing safe spaces for children to heal, especially in disaster-prone regions.

The workshop’s impact is expected to reach throughout San Pedro and nearby communities as new facilitators begin applying their skills. Strengthening psychosocial support networks helps promote long-term recovery and resilience among young populations affected by emergencies. Organizers plan to expand similar training sessions to other districts as part of ongoing efforts to protect children’s mental health during recovery.