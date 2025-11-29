Local Partnership Brings Much-Needed Repairs to New Horizon School Grounds

The grounds of the New Horizon Seventh Day Adventist Primary School in the DFC area received much-needed rehabilitation after recent floods left the schoolyard in poor condition. Local tour guide Oscar Iboy, in partnership with private-sector supporters, donated sand and gravel to fill and level the affected areas. The initiative aims not only to improve conditions at New Horizon but also to assist other schools affected by flooding from heavy rainfall.

Iboy explained that he has been working with partners to establish a foundation focused on supporting schools. “I have started with New Horizon School. They needed sand and gravel as their grounds were in bad condition,” he said. “We have also covered unpaid balances for some students.” He added that there is much more to be done, noting that the effort is intended to enhance school grounds and provide children with a better learning environment. Iboy thanked Sunset Serenity for their support and partnership in the initiative.

The school administration expressed gratitude for the assistance, which will significantly benefit staff and students. Although rainfall has lessened in recent weeks, parents reported that even light showers previously caused the schoolyard to flood. While the donation has made a noticeable difference, some parents indicated that additional support is still needed to address the issue fully.

New Horizon Seventh Day Adventist Primary School has received support from various partners over the years. In March 2019, professors and students from Kenyon College in Ohio, USA, installed 12 solar panels at the school, improving its access to reliable power. More recently, in March 2024, the Rotary Club of Ambergris Caye spearheaded a project to paint and repair parts of the school facility. Volunteers power-washed the bathroom walls, removed dirt and old paint, and refreshed the structures. The Rotary Club of Ambergris Caye and the Rotary Club of Penn Hills, Pennsylvania, jointly funded the refurbishment of the school’s bathrooms, including the addition of a handicapped-accessible staff bathroom.

Despite these improvements, much remains to be done. The school administration thanked all individuals and organizations who have contributed to enhancing the campus, noting that their continued support helps make New Horizon Seventh Day Adventist Primary School a better place for students.