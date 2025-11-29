San Pedro Town Establishes Sister-City Relations with San Mateo Atenco, Mexico

San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, has formally established sister-city relations with the Mexican municipality of San Mateo Atenco, located in the State of Mexico, west of Mexico City. The partnership was officially sealed during the Seminario Internacional de Innovación en los Gobiernos Locales (International Seminar on Innovation in Local Governments), held November 25th–26th. The seminar focused on strengthening cooperation among municipalities and ensuring that resources designated to combat violence against women reach local governments directly.

The event, which brought together mayors, specialists, and municipal leaders, coincided with Belize’s national launch of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign on November 25th. Presentations during the seminar emphasized the importance of supporting local authorities in enforcing laws designed to protect women. Mayor Gualberto “Wally” Nuñez said he was honored to participate in the discussions, calling the topic critical to both Belize and the region.

A key highlight for Mayor Nuñez was establishing sister-city relations with San Mateo Atenco. The municipality, known for its traditional handmade crafts, including shoes and textiles, is led by Mayor Ana Muñiz Neyra, who expressed enthusiasm for forming this partnership with San Pedro Town. She also welcomed new partnerships with municipalities in Paraguay, Uruguay, Spain, and Costa Rica.

In a public post, Mayor Nuñez celebrated the new collaboration with San Mateo Atenco, affectionately known as La Tierra del Calzado (The Land of Footwear). “This milestone collaboration aims to boost cultural, tourism, and commercial activities in both municipalities,” he said. He added that the seminar provided a valuable opportunity to meet other local government leaders from Latin America, the Caribbean, and Spain.

San Pedro has established similar sister-city relationships in the past. Municipalities that share such ties with La Isla Bonita include Belize City, Chetumal, Mexico, and Wilmington, North Carolina, USA. Discussions have also taken place regarding a possible partnership with Clearwater, Florida, USA, focusing on marine conservation, cultural exchange, and sustainable ecotourism. Talks have included the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, which has expressed interest in developing an aquarium in San Pedro in the future.