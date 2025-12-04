SAGA and ACES Hold Holiday Fundraisers to Sustain Vital Animal and Wildlife Services

As 2025 ends, two of Ambergris Caye’s most essential animal-welfare organizations, SAGA Humane Society and ACES Wildlife Rescue, are appealing to the community for support through their annual fundraising initiatives. Both nonprofits play crucial roles in maintaining the island’s health, safety, and environmental balance, yet neither receives government funding. Their year-end campaigns aim to secure the resources needed to continue operations into the new year.

SAGA Humane Society, the island’s only non-profit veterinary clinic and animal shelter, has launched its Christmas Online Silent Auction. The fundraiser features an array of donated prizes, including resort stays, dining experiences, guided tours, and popular island activities. Proceeds support SAGA’s ongoing work, which includes low-cost veterinary services, spay and neuter campaigns, vaccination programs, and the care and adoption of stray, abandoned, and injured animals. The organization serves as a lifeline for many families who cannot afford private veterinary care and works year-round to reduce the number of homeless animals on the island. Log onto https://shorturl.at/y2Prq to bid on the silent auction items, or for more information, visit their website at https://www.sagahumanesociety.com.

ACES Wildlife Rescue, meanwhile, has opened its annual Holiday Raffle. Funds raised will support ACES’ wildlife rehabilitation program, emergency response services, and sanctuary care for animals that cannot be released back into the wild. ACES responds to hundreds of calls each year, rescuing injured birds, reptiles, mammals, and crocodiles while working alongside the Belize Forest Department to safely manage human–wildlife encounters. The organization also leads education and outreach programs and participates in habitat restoration, including mangrove replanting efforts.

ACES Holiday Raffle offers participants the chance to win five nights in a 3-bedroom residence, including daily breakfast at Alaia Belize on Ambergris Caye; two nights in a 2-bedroom penthouse suite at Fort George Hotel in Belize City; 50% off return airfare from Belize International Airport to San Pedro for up to six persons on Tropic Air; a $600BZD gift certificate at Frenchy’s Restaurant; and a snorkel tour for up to six persons with Chuck & Robbie’s Dive Shop. For more information about ACES, please visit their website at https://www.aceswildliferescue.org/, and to enter the raffle, go to https://shorturl.at/tINu1.

Local leaders emphasize that the work of SAGA and ACES not only protects animals but also benefits public health, tourism, and the wider environment. By controlling stray populations, managing wildlife conflicts, and preserving native species, both organizations help maintain the ecological and social well-being of Ambergris Caye.

As the fundraising season begins, residents, visitors, and businesses are encouraged to contribute. Support, whether through bidding in SAGA’s silent auction, purchasing a ticket for ACES’ raffle, or both, directly strengthens the island’s ability to care for its animals and protect its natural heritage.