San Pedro Expands Roadworks Projects Amid Seasonal Challenges

The San Pedro Town Council continues its road rehabilitation project, now focusing on the northern roads of Ambergris Caye. With two graders and two rollers in operation, the work targets damaged sections from just past Belizean Shores to Secret Beach and beyond toward Sapphire Beach. Operations Manager Alex Eck, who oversees the project, outlined progress during an interview on December 2nd, noting repairs that include filling potholes with rock material from Blue Dolphin and Las Terrazas to Journey’s End and El Guapo, with plans to finish upgrades toward the port and extend improvements to South Road. The timely efforts aim to address road deterioration before the peak tourist season and ensure smoother travel along the island’s northern corridor.

Across San Pedro Town, street conditions have become a growing concern, particularly following weeks of continuous rainfall. Heavy downpours in late November left several neighbourhoods with standing water, worsened potholes, and exposed areas with poor drainage. Residents and motorists reported difficulty navigating streets in San Mateo, DFC, and other low-lying areas where inadequate drainage systems allow water to pool for days.

Crews are grading roads and filling potholes with reef rock, a material better suited to the northern terrain than white marl, thereby improving traffic flow amid high-season demands. Eck explained the methodical push. “We have started from right after Belizean Shores. We have already done multiple sections. For example, we did Blue Dolphin and then reached up to the junction of Secret Beach. Our team grades the roads first, then spreads the material, and after that, they use the rollers to compress and pack the reef rock down. We have 300 loads of material sourced from engineer Pancho, and we have already used 150 loads. The plan is to fix as far north as the Promised Land near Sapphire Beach, though more supplies and manpower are needed.”

Two weeks ago, the council completed drainage work in the DFC area, installing culverts on new streets to channel rainwater into the lagoon and reduce flooding on low-lying properties. Challenges persist, including raised roadways that divert runoff into yards, abandoned vehicles obstructing work sites, and weather-related delays. Sequential upgrades have recently been completed in DFC, Eiley, San Pedrito, and San Mateo, with Eck noting that main roads are prioritized before moving to side streets.

Eck, a 35-year island resident and seven-year employee of the council overseeing roads, maintenance, sanitation, and beach cleaning, underscored the link between infrastructure and tourism. “I will definitely say that the major works being done will help with tourism here. Visitors will be able to move around the island more easily, and the upgrades will make it more appealing. We are trying to fix as many roads as soon as we can. Marina Road is already on schedule, and we are going to do South Road as well,” he said. On drainage, he added, “We plan to put more drains on the streets so that it alleviates the water from their properties.”

Looking ahead, Eck anticipates the paving of the north road next year. “The plan is probably next year we are going to try to pave the road north to Secret Beach first and hopefully all the way north,” he shared. His final message to residents was, “Please be patient. We are going to get to your neighborhood as soon as possible.”

With continued upgrades and long-term paving plans, the council hopes enhanced infrastructure will support local needs and strengthen San Pedro’s position as a leading tourism destination through 2026.