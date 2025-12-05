San Pedro Welcomes the Special Olympics Torch Run

On Wednesday, December 3rd, the Special Olympics Belize Torch was hosted in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye. The torch has been making its way across the country and was brought to the island by the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) team. The event is held in anticipation of the Special Olympic Games scheduled to begin on Friday, December 5th, in Corozal Town. The mission of the LETR is to raise awareness and funds for the Special Olympics movement held every year in Belize.

The torch was presented to students, the San Pedro Police Cadets, athletes, and other island residents who participated in the special activity. At Central Park, Mayor Gualberto “Wally” Nuñez commended the LETR team. “Just as this flame of hope arrived at our island, highlighting the road to the Special Olympics, I want all of us to have hope of a better tomorrow and work together to continue uplifting our communities,” he said.

Afterwards, members of the San Pedro Police Formation and the LETR team, along with participants, paraded through the main streets of downtown San Pedro. The walk/run headed north on Barrier Reef Drive, continued along Pescador Drive toward Boca del Rio, then returned to the starting point via the Boca del Rio beach before looping back onto Laguna Drive and Pescador Drive.

During the walk/run, funds were collected from various businesses along the route. These donations will benefit the Special Olympic Games taking place on Friday. At the end of the parade, the collected funds were formally presented to the LETR team.

The torch route began in southern Belize, passing through Punta Gorda Town and Dangriga Town. After leaving San Pedro, the torch continued to Ladyville Village north of Belize City and then moved through several villages in the Orange Walk and Corozal Districts. In Corozal Town, the official opening ceremony will take place at 9AM at the Andres Campos Civic Center.

The annual global initiative raises awareness of the challenges faced by individuals with disabilities and is supported by the Special Olympics International Organization. In Belize, the project continues to receive broad support from various agencies. Organisers thanked everyone who continues to champion the campaign and acknowledged the Customs and Excise Department, the National Fire Service, the Belize Police Department, the Belize Coast Guard, the Belize Defence Force, and the Kolbe Foundation.