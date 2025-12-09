Christmas Tree Lighting launches festive season in San Pedro

San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, officially ushered in the Christmas season with its annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Friday, December 6th. The anticipated celebration featured Christmas carols, singing, and dances, and drew families, locals, and visitors who also enjoyed a mini fair with refreshments and food at Central Park.

Organized by the San Pedro Town Council, the ceremony began shortly after 6PM, with attendees gathering in anticipation of the tree’s lighting. Before the official moment, Master of Ceremonies and Miss San Pedro, Miley Chi, presided over a programme full of Christmas-themed performances. Mayor Gualberto “Wally” Nuñez opened the formalities by welcoming everyone and emphasising unity and hope within the community. “This is a time for us to come together, celebrate, share, and be thankful for another year, while looking forward positively to the future,” he said. The Mayor also reflected on the challenges and successes of the past year. He encouraged everyone to embrace the joy of the season and to support local initiatives to improve the town’s infrastructure and services.

The evening’s entertainment included performances by the San Pedro Dance Academy, whose junior and senior dancers showcased festive routines that captivated the audience. Singer Chelsy Castro also performed live Christmas carols, while the San Pedro High School Marching Band added to the lively atmosphere with colourful musical performances.

Following the performances, the moment everyone was waiting for finally arrived. After a countdown led by Mayor Nuñez, the Christmas tree lit up Central Park in a dazzling display of lights, drawing cheerful screams from children and adults alike. This year’s tree is adorned with colourful decorations that evoked joy and admiration from residents and visitors who took turns taking pictures with the tree and the Christmas displays set up around the park. The festive scene also featured booths offering holiday gifts and accessories, games, food, and refreshments.