San Pedro High School celebrates 2025 Founders Day

San Pedro High School held its annual Founders Day assembly on Friday, December 5th, at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium. The programme featured a series of presentations, including drama, poetry, and dances, and highlighted key individuals who helped establish the high school in 1971.

The event began at 8AM with a mass, followed by an official opening ceremony. The gathering was attended by students from First to Fourth Form, teachers, and guests. Activities for the 2025 Founders Day assembly started with the singing of the National Anthem, followed by the school song and the invocation.

Master of Ceremonies Gerry Badillo then invited Principal Concha Flota for opening remarks. Flota spoke about the importance of each student striving to succeed. “That is our legacy, and our students are the heart of it. Their achievements, leadership, creativity, and resilience are something we are very proud of every day,” she said. The principal also commended the dedication of teachers and staff, and recognised parents, community partners, and the families of the school’s founders.

Following her remarks, Badillo invited performers for the first presentation, a dance titled “The British Migration.” This was followed by a song performed by a Class 1A student and a salsa dance by a Class 2A student.

Miss San Pedro 2025 to 2026, Miley Chi, also addressed the students and introduced her project “Rhythms of Me.” Chi shared that dancing has helped her grow and encouraged students to participate. “Dancing has given me confidence, purpose, and a place where I can be me,” she said. “This dance programme is for you. It is for those who are shy, for those who are hurt and do not know how to express themselves, for those who love to dance but are shy to try, and for those who have confidence, creativity, and want a place to belong.” Her remarks were followed by a poem from Class 1H and a dance from Class 2E.

The programme continued with Festival of Arts performances that included dances, another poem, and a Christmas-themed skit. A special segment featured students Riley Rodriguez, Samuel Buenavides, Michelle Nuñez, Oscar Astudios, and Jade Nuñez impersonating SPHS founders Rafael Angel Nuñez, Al Felly, Allan Forman, Martha Guerrero, and the only living founder, Celi McCorkle. The presentation provided background on the founders, who, in 1971, joined together with the vision of offering San Pedro students the opportunity to attend high school on their home island.

The closing presentations included a performance by the SPHS Marching Band and a special presentation by teachers. Vice Principal Erick Santizo closed the event, thanking everyone for their contributions to another successful and memorable Founder’s Day. The school day ended with snacks and an early dismissal.

Happy Founders Day, SPHS!