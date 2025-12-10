Rotary provides wheelchairs to those most in need

15 deserving island residents received brand new wheelchairs through a partnership between the Rotary Club of Ambergris Caye and Chair The Love during a distribution held over the weekend. The donation coincided with the Christmas season of giving and formed part of a nationwide effort that delivered 260 wheelchairs across Belize.

On Saturday, December 6th, members of the Rotary Club, the San Pedro Lions Club, the San Pedro Town Council, and representatives of the Rickilee Response and Rescue Team, gathered at the Lions Den for an official handing-over ceremony. Rotary President Pete Davis welcomed those in attendance and invited Pastor Rafael Torres for the invocation before introducing Augie Byllot of Chair The Love.

Byllot thanked the supporters and volunteers who have assisted their wheelchair initiative, noting that the programme has expanded to several countries. He also explained the proper use of the chairs to those present. Byllot told The Sun that they work closely with the Wheelchair Foundation and the Rotary Club of Belize City, which partners with other Rotary clubs nationwide. This year, the programme delivered 245 standard wheelchairs and 15 customised wheelchairs designed to accommodate people with neuromuscular conditions.

“Our mission is to provide the gift of mobility,” Byllot said. “Belize is not a wealthy country; a lot of people need help, and that is where we come in. We have been working in about 22 countries and on four continents. This year, we are looking forward to delivering around five thousand wheelchairs around the world.” He explained that they focus on persons who have permanent disabilities and face economic challenges. “As we grow, I want to continue serving Belize as the need is here,” he added, saying that when God blesses him and this initiative, they share those blessings with those most in need.

Before the wheelchair distribution began, Pastor Torres blessed the chairs, after which volunteers transported the wheelchairs to recipients around the island. Residents expressed gratitude to the Rotary Club and Chair of The Love. Both non-profit organisations remain committed to assisting those in need and encourage anyone seeking assistance to reach out. In San Pedro, persons may contact Rotarian and Pastor Rafael Torres at 623 0316 via WhatsApp or message the Rotary Club of Ambergris Caye on Facebook.