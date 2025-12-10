SPRCS showcases student talent in Christmas show

San Pedro Roman Catholic Primary School (SPRCS) held its annual Christmas Variety Show on Saturday, December 6th, filling the Rafael Angel Nuñez Auditorium at San Pedro High School with music, dances, and holiday storytelling. Parents, students, teachers, and community members gathered from 4PM onward to enjoy 29 performances from Infant One to Standard Six.

The colorful event was part of the school’s seasonal calendar and served as a joyful gathering for families and the community to celebrate the holiday season. Students showcased a mix of traditional and modern Christmas themes through poems, skits, dances, and carols. Teachers prepared their classes for several weeks with the goal of highlighting talent and creativity across all divisions.

The evening opened with Standard Five’s dance drama “The Missing Star,” followed by the skit “Santa and the Elves.” Younger students also contributed touching pieces, including Infant One’s poems about the meaning of Christmas. Audience favourites included “Run Run Rudolph,” “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” and “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” while Christian presentations such as “The Birth of Christ” and “Nativity Alleluia” highlighted the season’s spiritual message.

Principal and Mistress of Ceremonies Roxani Kay welcomed “parents, friends, families, teachers, and our wonderful students,” inviting the audience to “celebrate love, joy, and the gift of Christmas together.” She praised the “creativity and rhythm” of the upper division dances, the “angelic voices” of Infant One, and the “fun and modern style” of Standard Four. Kay thanked teachers and staff for their efforts in preparing the show and emphasised the importance of collaboration throughout the school.

After the final dance performance to “Carol of the Bells,” the evening shifted into celebration as children, parents, and teachers joined a foam dance party to close the event. The success of this year’s Christmas show reaffirmed the school’s commitment to fostering creativity, talent, and cultural appreciation among its students.