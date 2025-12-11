For the love of the sea: Elito Arceo recognized as an Ocean Hero

Islander and long-time marine advocate Jose “Elito” Arceo has been honored for his dedication to the sea and his decades-long fight to protect Belize’s marine resources. The proud San Pedrano, along with fellow Belizean ocean defender Dennis Garbutt, received Oceana Belize’s Ocean Hero Award on December 4th. The recognition highlights the urgent need to safeguard Belize’s marine environment, and both honorees hope their work inspires the next generation of conservation advocates.

Arceo is well known in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, for his deep connection to the sea as a tour guide, entrepreneur, and co-owner of SEAduced by Belize. He has played a key role in the expansion of the Hol Chan Marine Reserve and continues to speak out against destructive coastal development, mangrove removal, and offshore oil exploration. He told The Sun that the marine resources surrounding Ambergris Caye support the livelihoods of thousands of Belizeans and significantly contribute to the national economy. Arceo noted that the Belize Barrier Reef, the world’s second largest, remains one of the country’s greatest strengths for both tourism and the fishing industry. “I do not do what I do for recognition; I do appreciate it, but I do it because this is my home. This is where I live, and like many Belizeans, I make my living from tourism, which depends on the marine resources surrounding us,” Arceo said. “It is paramount to protect these fragile ecosystems, because if we do not, our livelihoods and a great portion of our national economy will be in jeopardy.” He added that his advocacy has been fueled not only by protests but also by education.

Arceo and other island stakeholders have dedicated time to educating youth through community activities, including launching fishing tournaments for children. In May of this year, Arceo spearheaded San Pedro’s first-ever kids’ fishing tournament, which drew more than 300 children and their parents for a day of outdoor fun and friendly competition. “This is one way to help our children understand the importance of our seas and marine resources,” Arceo said. “It was joyful to see parents and children participating together. We will continue organizing events like this, and planning has already begun to make next year’s tournament even bigger.” He also reflected on national advocacy efforts, recalling the strong public opposition to offshore oil exploration in Belizean waters in November 2016. He said he was proud to witness Belizeans unite to halt the seismic survey underway at the time. “It was an emotional moment to see how far we were willing to go to protect our heritage and natural resources. We must stand together to protect our home and the resources that sustain us,” he remarked, thanking Oceana Belize for the recognition and calling on Belizeans to remain united in conservation.

Garbutt, a well-respected figure in southern Belize, has also been influential in marine conservation. His advocacy helped secure landmark legislation in 2008 that granted full protection to bonefish, tarpon, and permit, species that anchor the country’s multi-million-dollar fly-fishing industry. He also championed the creation of the Port Honduras Marine Reserve in the Toledo District and supported the national ban on gillnets. At the award ceremony, Garbutt said his passion grew naturally from a life spent on the water. “I love the sea. I love what it takes being out there and advocating for it,” he said.

Oceana’s Vice President, Janelle Chanona, congratulated the awardees. “It is a privilege to honour the character and moral courage of our fellow Belizeans,” she said. “Even in the face of personal risk or potential backlash, our Ocean Heroes choose to act.” First introduced in 2009, the Ocean Hero Award recognizes Belizeans who contribute meaningfully to marine conservation through teaching and education, on-the-ground conservation, restoration, rehabilitation, project work, and private research.

Arceo and Garbutt now join an esteemed list of past Ocean Heroes, including several islanders from Ambergris Caye and Caye Caulker. Previous recipients include Lionel “Chocolate” Heredia (2012), Miguel Alamilla (2015), Madison Edwards (2017), Chef Jennie Staines (2021), Philip “Billy” Leslie (2023), and Linda Searle of Caye Caulker (2024). Other national honorees include Captain Carlton Young Sr., Rene Montero, Dr. Melanie McField, Jamal Galves, Lisa Carne, Captain Romauldo “Romi” Badillo Sr., Janet Gibson, Luz Hunter, Michael J. Heusner, Captain Earl David Jr., Dale Fairweather, Guadalupe Lampella, Neville Smith, Lowell “Japs” Godfrey, Kevin Andrewin, Dr. Leandra Cho-Ricketts, Dr. Rachel Graham, Chef Sean Kuylen, and Khadija “Kaj” Assales.