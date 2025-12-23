Christmas Parade Lights Up San Pedro Streets

The annual Christmas Parade in San Pedro Town rolled through the island on Sunday, December 21, 2025, drawing hundreds of residents and visitors who lined the streets to enjoy the festive spectacle. Organized by the San Pedro Town Council, the vibrant procession began in Boca del Rio and wound through the island’s main streets under clear evening skies.

The parade officially began around 7PM at the Boca del Rio beachfront. Participants aboard elaborately decorated trucks and golf carts tossed candy to cheering crowds, while steel drum and marching bands filled the air with holiday music. Among the highlights was a performance by newly crowned Miss San Pedro, Miley Chi, who introduced her dance group, Rhythms of Me. The group delivered energetic routines featuring festive choreography, earning applause from spectators along the route.

Adding to the lively atmosphere, both the San Pedro Roman Catholic School Marching Band and the Isla Bonita Elementary School Marching Band performed admirably as the parade moved from Boca del Rio Park through downtown San Pedro and concluded at Central Park.

Preparations for the annual event began weeks in advance, with Town Council committees coordinating permits, safety measures, and sponsorships from local businesses. Participating groups rehearsed, selected costumes, and finalized decorations for the big night. Parade participants began lining up shortly after 5:00 p.m., while spectators gathered early to secure prime viewing spots.

Several attendees expressed enthusiasm for the performances. One spectator visiting from Belize City remarked, “The new dance group Rhythms of Me is exciting. Their dance moves are great.”

Beyond the festive celebration, the parade highlighted San Pedro’s strong community spirit. It provided an economic boost through vendor sales and longer visitor stays, as many tourists planned their vacations to coincide with the Christmas festivities. The San Pedro Town Council has indicated that planning for the December 2026 parade will begin early to maintain and build on the event’s continued success.