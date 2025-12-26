Give A Gift Hosts Third Annual Christmas Toy Giveaway

The Give A Gift held its third annual Christmas toy giveaway on December 24th. The event was organized by Give A Gift founder Ernesto Lopez, with support from local sponsors and volunteers committed to bringing holiday cheer to children in need.

In an interview with The San Pedro Sun, Lopez explained that the initiative began as a simple idea. “The toy drive started with collecting unused toys from children who have plenty and redistributing them to those less fortunate,” he said. “In our first year, we handed out stuffed animals from a small table in the community.”

Since then, the initiative has grown steadily. With continued backing from sponsors such as Red Ginger, LC Distributors, the Joseph and Catherine Cooper Foundation, Chuck & Robbie’s Dive Shop, Christian Guerrero of RE/MAX, and the Home Tan Store, the toy drive has expanded both in size and impact. According to Lopez, the 2025 drive secured approximately $4,200 worth of toys—more than double the total from the previous year—thanks in part to discounts and additional support from Home Tan Store.

Lopez said the idea was inspired by seeing many children with toys they no longer used, while others received little or nothing during the Christmas season. Along with friends, he began collecting donations and organizing a community giveaway. Over the past two years, Give A Gift has become a familiar part of the island’s holiday celebrations.

Families attending the event had the opportunity to meet Santa Claus, take photos, and receive gifts for their children. Lopez, who also volunteers as a firefighter and is nearing graduation, reflected on the initiative’s meaning. “We wanted to give back to our community and make sure every child feels the magic of Christmas,” he said. “The support from our sponsors and volunteers makes it possible to bring real joy to families.”

Following the success of this year’s event, organizers plan to expand the initiative, reaching more children and encouraging other community-driven projects across the island.