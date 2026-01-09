Police Outline 2026 Plan After Crime Drop in San Pedro & Caye Caulker

The Division 4 Police Departments, which oversee San Pedro and Caye Caulker, have outlined their first-quarter strategy for 2026, building on a reported ten percent reduction in major crimes in 2025, making Division 4 one of the few jurisdictions nationwide to see an overall decline. The strategy aligns with the national Crime Control and Prevention Strategy 2025–2029. Police priorities for the first quarter include maintaining tourist safety, addressing petty theft, gang activity, drug-related offenses, and traffic violations, while expanding community outreach initiatives.

These initiatives build on gains recorded in 2025. According to the Division’s major crime report, robberies declined from seven in 2024 to three in 2025. Burglaries dropped from 40 cases in 2024 to 36 cases in 2025. Murder figures remained unchanged, with one case recorded in both years. Overall, total major crime cases in San Pedro declined from 71 in 2024 to 64 in 2025. Caye Caulker’s overall major crimes rose slightly from 23 (2024) to 27 (2025).

The strategy places a strong emphasis on crime prevention through weekly intelligence assessments, increased visibility patrols along beaches, golf cart routes, and nightlife areas, and targeted operations aimed at gangs, repeat offenders, and so-called “quality of life” violations that affect public order. Police also plan to strengthen investigative techniques to improve arrest and conviction rates.

Division 4 has reported improvements in operational capacity, including enhanced boat patrols despite ongoing travel constraints, upgraded surveillance systems, the continued rollout of body cameras, and the use of data analytics to identify crime hotspots. Collaboration remains a key focus, with joint efforts among tourism stakeholders, Customs, the Belize Coast Guard, and the U.S. Embassy to support neighbourhood improvement projects. Officers have also coordinated trips to Belize City.

Division 4 Commander Superintendent Edlin Lorenzo said the department remains committed to public safety. “Major crimes in San Pedro and Caulker combined dropped from 100 (2024) to 90 (2025). That’s a 10% reduction. We stepped up patrols, operations, intelligence analysis, community engagement, and partnerships. Expect more progress in 2026.” His closing message was simple: “Division 4 is here to ensure optimal safety for all citizens and visitors.”

Looking ahead, Division 4 has set performance targets for the first quarter of 2026, including a 15 percent reduction in petty crimes, increased tourist satisfaction as measured through surveys, and a 30 percent rise in community engagement activities. Police believe that continued data-driven policing, community feedback, and sustained partnerships will further strengthen security on the islands while supporting tourism growth.