Belize Mission Project Returns to San Pedro for Annual Dental Clinics

From January 12th to 16th, a team of dentists from the United States, part of the Belize Mission Project (BMP), returned to San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, to provide free dental services to the community. The visiting team, joined by local volunteers and specialists, held clinics for hundreds of island residents at the San Pedro Lions Den.

The annual dental clinics have been taking place for more than 30 years. Founded by Dr. Frank Whipps, the Belize Mission Project has served thousands of Belizeans over the years. This year, the organization has also planned a second visit to San Pedro in October. BMP Director Courtney McFarlin said the specialists on this trip were eager to return to the island and share their expertise with the many residents who used the services.

Dr. Keith Paukner explained that the Lions Den was consistently busy with walk-in patients throughout the clinic. Services included dental cleanings, fillings, and extractions as needed. Partial dentures were not available during this visit but are expected to be offered during the group’s second trip later this year. “We try to do as many fillings as we can. We also try to save teeth, treat infections, and do as much cleaning as possible,” Paukner said.

Paukner added that several team members have participated in the Belize Mission Project for more than 20 years. He expressed appreciation for being part of a group deeply committed to serving Belize. The clinics operated Monday through Thursday from 8AM to 5PM, with a lunch break, and on Friday from 8AM until noon.

As with every visit, the team was joined by former Miss San Pedro 2022–2023, Faith Edgar, and local dentist Jorge Mauricio Pleitez. Both continue to volunteer their time and skills in support of the initiative, which directly benefits the island community.

In addition to providing dental care, the Belize Mission Project team also engages in other community outreach activities. Past efforts have included distributing T-shirts, toys, coloring books, toothbrushes, and toothpaste to children. The team also conducts brief educational sessions to advise islanders on healthy habits and preventive care. During this trip, they also visited and offered their services to residents in Caye Caulker and Mahogany Heights on the mainland.

Patients were reminded to brush their teeth at least twice daily and encouraged to schedule dental checkups twice a year, when possible. The Belize Mission Project expressed gratitude to all those who continue to support the initiative and confirmed that preparations are already underway for its return to San Pedro in October.