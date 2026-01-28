Former BTL workers demand severance before $80 million SMART deal advances

The Belize Communications Workers for Justice (BCWJ), a group representing more than 130 former Belize Telemedia Limited (BTL) employees, held a press conference on January 26, 2026, at the BNTU Union Hall in Belize City. The group called for the payment of outstanding severance before BTL proceeds with its proposed $80 million acquisition of SpeedNet (SMART).

The event was also broadcast online and drew more than 60 former workers and past union leaders. Speakers strongly opposed BTL moving forward with the acquisition while severance claims remain unresolved. This comes despite a November 2025 ruling by the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), which affirmed workers’ rights to severance under the Belize Labour Act for employees with more than 10 years of service.

BCWJ representatives accused BTL of relying on a six-year statutory claim limitation as a justification for non-payment, arguing that the CCJ ruling clearly upheld their entitlement. The group described the position as a lack of goodwill on the part of a publicly funded company and questioned BTL’s priorities, noting that the proposed acquisition involves $10 million in cash and $70 million in loan notes. In comparison, outstanding severance obligations are estimated between $11 million and $15 million.

Speakers at the press conference referenced the long service of former employees, many of whom worked through difficult periods for the company, including the events of 2005. They alleged that some workers were pressured to resign under conditions that required them to waive severance rights. They emphasized that pension benefits do not replace severance, a position upheld by the CCJ.

The proposed acquisition has also faced opposition from the National Trade Union Congress of Belize (NTUCB), which voted against the deal on January 25. The transaction has drawn increased scrutiny from opposition figures, labour organizations, and sections of the business community.

Former union president Paul Perriott addressed the gathering, stating, “We’re not begging for anything. We’re demanding what is lawfully ours. Severance is mandated under the laws of Belize.” Dwight Gentle echoed those sentiments, saying, “BTL refuses to pay severance to the very workers who built the company. These are bogus excuses.” Ivan Porto, who said he dedicated 21 years of service to BTL, added, “We were the core, the foundation of this company. This is payback for our hard work.”

BCWJ leaders said they plan to continue their advocacy through public rallies. The group also invited other former workers with unpaid severance claims to join their efforts, stating that they aim to delay the SMART acquisition until the issue is resolved and to ensure compliance with labour laws amid ongoing public debate.