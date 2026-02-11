Vicky Pinelo Crowned Reina del Carnaval 2026

The annual San Pedro Carnaval is set to begin on Sunday, February 15th, bringing another colourful celebration of island tradition, music, and cultural expression. One of the most anticipated highlights of the festivities is the crowning of the Reina del Carnaval. This tradition continues to play an important role in the island’s annual celebration.

This year, Vicky Pinelo was officially crowned Reina del Carnaval 2026 during a short ceremony held on Thursday, February 6th, at the San Pedro Lions Den. Pinelo received the crown from outgoing queen Gabriela Marin, who served as last year’s beauty ambassador.

The presentation and coronation took place around 9PM during the Lions Club’s bingo night. Unlike previous years, there was no formal pageant, but the crowning ceremony still attracted attendees who gathered to witness the official passing of the title.

Lions Club President Rosalyn Tzib, who hosted the event, spoke on the importance of keeping the island’s traditions alive. “The queen is part of our colourful tradition, and we look forward to a great celebration this year,” she said. Tzib also thanked those in attendance for supporting the event and the new queen.

Outgoing Reina del Carnaval Gabriela Marin congratulated Pinelo and shared that she was honoured to have represented the island during one of San Pedro’s most popular annual celebrations. She wished Pinelo the best as she took on the role for this year’s festivities.

After the brief formalities, Pinelo was called to the stage, where Marin presented her with the official sash. Marin then placed the crown on Pinelo’s head and presented her with a bouquet.

Pinelo expressed gratitude for the opportunity and shared her excitement about representing the island. “Thank you for this opportunity,” she said. “I feel very happy to wear this crown and bring out my energy for this year’s carnival.” She also thanked everyone who supported her and invited island residents and visitors to join in the festivities.

El Carnaval de San Pedro will be held from February 15th through February 17th under the theme “Colores y Tradición.” The three-day celebration is expected to include creative comparsas (dance groups), lively street celebrations, painting and powder festivities at Central Park, and live entertainment featuring some of the island’s top deejays and performers.

Authorities remind the public that all participants and spectators must follow established rules to ensure a safe and enjoyable celebration for everyone. The use of paint and powder is permitted only during designated activities, and the throwing of harmful substances, including eggs, flour, or any liquids, is strictly prohibited. Individuals are also encouraged to avoid painting vehicles, business properties, or private homes, as this can cause damage and complaints. The public is urged to respect police and town council instructions, remain within approved celebration areas, and act responsibly, especially around children and families. Authorities have also cautioned against disorderly conduct, fights, and excessive alcohol consumption, noting that anyone causing disturbances may be removed or face legal action.

San Pedro’s Carnaval remains one of the island’s most vibrant cultural events, drawing large crowds each year and showcasing the creativity, energy, and community spirit of Ambergris Caye.