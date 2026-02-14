Continuous Illegal Dumping and Encroachments Prompt Stricter Enforcement Measures

The San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) has issued cleanup orders to several businesses, giving them a time limit to remove garbage and debris from their properties or face fines starting at $1,000. The action is part of an island-wide effort to address ongoing sanitation concerns and remove encroachments, including illegal dumps, abandoned vehicles, construction materials, and signage, from public spaces and roadways.

According to SPTC, the cleanup orders were issued due to repeated violations of garbage-disposal regulations. Businesses and residents have been improperly placing household waste, green waste, yard debris, and bulky items, such as appliances, on streets and in public areas. Although council crews conduct weekly cleanups of illegal dumping sites, officials say new dumps continue to appear shortly after.

The cleanup order serves as a formal written warning before enforcement escalates to ticketing. Businesses that fail to comply within the allotted five days will face penalties, and council officials noted that those illegally occupying public areas may also be held responsible for removal costs and any damages caused.

SPTC Operations Manager Alex Ek explained that the cleanup order is issued only after multiple attempts to resolve the issue have failed. “The cleanup order is a written notice after us talking and giving verbal ones first,” Ek said. “We understand and try to work with everyone to get their area clean and even offer assistance when requested. If businesses or residents continue to do their own thing, then the cleanup order is given. If after that they still fail to clean their places up within the five days, then a ticket is given of up to $1,000, and they will still have to clean up after paying for the ticket.”

SPTC has previously highlighted several recurring issues, including residents failing to bag household garbage properly, leaving waste in open containers, and placing garbage at the curb too early. Regulations require that household waste be secured and stored on private property until the designated pickup night. Property owners are also expected to ensure adequate garbage receptacles are available for multi-unit residences and to prevent animals from scattering waste.

Other violations include the improper disposal of green and yard waste, which must be separated and delivered directly to the transfer station. Ek added that the council continues to urge cooperation from the public. “We ask the public to work with us and be patient as we continue to do our best for the public,” he said.

In a public notice, SPTC also reminded residents that authorities are actively clearing all forms of illegal encroachments from public spaces and will be imposing fines where applicable. The council stressed that anyone occupying streets or public areas without authorization is committing an offence and may be fined. This includes the improper placement of construction materials, abandoned vehicles, garbage, signage, and other private property on public land. The notice further stated that owners of such items will be responsible for all costs associated with their removal and for any damage to streets or public spaces. The council also reiterated that owners of abandoned vehicles are in violation of their motor vehicle permits and that all vehicles must be removed from the island when replaced, or risk jeopardizing their permit renewal. Additionally, previous owners and dealers were cautioned against selling vehicles to individuals without permits, noting that incomplete transfers can jeopardize the seller’s permit and that all vehicle transfers must be properly completed before a replacement is issued.

Town Council officials said these enforcement measures are intended to strengthen compliance and protect the island’s cleanliness and safety. While voluntary adherence is encouraged, the council noted that fines and removals will continue as necessary to reduce illegal dumping and preserve San Pedro’s reputation as “La Isla Bonita.”