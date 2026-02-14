No More Dock Permits in San Pedro; Derelict Docks to Be Removed

The number of piers in San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, has long been a topic of debate as the town continues promoting itself as a beach destination. Area Representative Honourable Andre Perez has indicated that the island is now overrun with docks and reminded the public that no additional permits will be approved for the construction of new piers. Authorities say much of the eastern coastline is already saturated with docks, which have become an eyesore for residents and visitors alike.

The issue was discussed at an event in San Pedro on February 5th, where the Honourable Anthony Mahler, Minister of Tourism and Diaspora Relations, spoke about the need for improved tourism infrastructure. During the discussion, the idea of establishing a centralized docking area was mentioned as part of a plan to make the island’s shoreline more open and accessible for recreational activities.

Perez noted that several existing piers are derelict or falling apart into the water. According to him, the increasing number of abandoned docks is a serious concern. “A lot of docks are abandoned and derelict. We need to do away with those,” he said. “We are not giving any more permits for docks; that has to be stopped. The eastern side has been difficult to control, but on the western side, I think we are very much in control, to where nobody can build any more docks.” Perez added that moving forward, some derelict piers will be removed.

Perez also noted that another tourism-related plan for the island includes constructing a boardwalk along the western side of downtown San Pedro. He explained that other areas along the western coast are also being affected by dock construction and emphasized that stricter controls are under consideration.

“In the case of Secret Beach, that is the right place to say no more docks. It is perfect how it is,” he said. “There are a couple of docks, but that is it. We don’t want to give any more permits.” Perez acknowledged that some residents and stakeholders in areas such as Secret Beach are not pleased with the restriction, but said authorities are not accepting requests for new permits at this time.

Perez added that addressing the issue should begin with real estate agencies, emphasizing that purchasing waterfront property does not automatically grant the right to build a dock.