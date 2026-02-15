Letter to the Editor: Views on San Pedro

To the Editor,

I recently enjoyed a visit to Belize and wanted to share a few friendly observations from a guest from England who genuinely appreciated the warmth and hospitality of your country.

Life in Belize felt surprisingly expensive to visitors — for example, renting a golf cart costs around $60, which is more than car hire in many other countries, and supermarket prices are similar to those in the UK. I understand that importing most things pushes the costs up, of course. On the positive side, your service charges are refreshingly lower than the horrible American standard of 20%.

I had a small cultural mix up: ordering “chips” brought me a plate of Doritos rather than French fries, despite Belize’s British heritage!

The roads can be challenging as well, with unmarked speed bumps, large potholes and limited drainage during rain.

Secret Beach, at least in January, was a very long and bumpy journey for a beach that was very similar to those on the Atlantic side, with only a few rather weathered restaurants.

In town, the main street has great character and warmth, though some improvements — tidying leftover rubbish, refreshing paintwork and managing signage — could enhance its charm even further.

Despite these small observations, we had a truly lovely stay. Swimming with nurse sharks and watching the sunset from our hotel, Sunset Caribe, were unforgettable highlights.

Belize is a beautiful country, and I hope these comments are taken in the friendly spirit in which they are intended.

Yours sincerely,

Jeremy Stern