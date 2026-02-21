BTL to Pay Former Employees Their Severance

Over the past weeks, a group of former employees of Belize Telemedia Limited (BTL) has been pressing for the payment of their severance. The group, called the Belize Communication Workers for Justice (BCWJ), received some good news after BTL announced it would pay their severance. The BCWJ also noted that other former employees outside of their group will also be receiving severance payments.

BTL agreed to make the payments in a statement issued on February 7th. Then, on February 17th, members of the BCWJ met with representatives of the BTL board. BCWJ representative Emily Turner said the three-hour meeting was cordial. “We really want to close this, and I think that’s the way. We had several sidebars that we had to take with different positions we found ourselves in, and then we came back, and I think that we managed to move from wherever we were to now, which is basically that BTL has agreed to pay the severance,” she told the media.

Turner said the agreement is for the severance to be paid in a lump sum. “BTL has proposed in the meeting that the interest for them would be starting from the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) ruling up to now, and that’s where we have asked them to go back with that because that’s not something equitable that we can take back to our groups,” Turner continued.

The November 2025 CCJ ruling stated that BTL must pay severance to more than 170 former employees.

Discussions with BTL will continue until the payout is finalized. The BCWJ said they expect another meeting with BTL, after which they will consult with their members. Another meeting is expected next week as the group aims to finalize discussions and receive payment.

It is estimated that the payouts will cost BTL approximately $20 million.